Saturday’s 2020 Breeders’ Cup Spotlight: Classic

The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had a great day at the track in the Travers Stakes when Tiz the Law came through in impressive fashion, helping our team crush the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

In July, the team scored in the Blue Grass Stakes hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with some sharp opinions for this Saturday.

Several weeks ago, SI Fantasy PRO members scored when Dayoutoftheoffice ($7.80) crossed the line first in the Frizette Stakes with Vequist in second hitting the Exacta cold ($8.20).

This weekend, racing fans will be treated to arguably the biggest weekend of the year when the Breeders’ Cup $6 Million Classic takes place on Saturday. Among the 12 races on the Saturday card is the prized race of the entire year in the racing industry, which has drawn a field of 10 that offers tremendous betting opportunities.

According to the oddsmakers Improbable (5/2) is the morning line favorite to win the Classic for trainer Bob Baffert. The son of City Zip has drawn post No. 8 and heads into the race in impressive form with three straight triple-digit speed figure victories in the Awesome Again Stakes, Whitney Stakes and the Hollywood Gold Cup Stakes.

The second overall betting choice is a horse many of us here at SI Gambling are familiar with: Tiz the Law (3/1). The Barclay Tagg standout was responsible for our score in the Travers Stakes back in August that led to very successful betting day at the track. (See above) As we know, Tiz the Law was last seen back in September when he finished second behind Authentic in the Kentucky Derby marking his first defeat in five career races. Breaking from the inside from post No. 2, the talented colt will look to flip the script on Baffert’s Authentic (6/1) who will be breaking from No. 9 hole, who despite being 5 for 7 in his career will be looking to rebound himself after his runner-up finish to the filly Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness Stakes last month.

Baffert third entry is the third overall betting choice in Maximum Security (7/2) who comes in winning 10 of 13 career races, winning 6 of his last 7.

Tom's d'Etat (6/1) is an intriguing play after finding the winner’s circle in 4 of his last 5 career races. His speed figures in each of his last last seven races firmly rates him strong consideration for trainer Albert Stall.

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper.

Breeders’ Cup Classic

Racetrack: Keeneland, Kentucky

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020

Purse: $6,000,000

Distance: 1 1/4 M, Dirt

Race: 12

Post Time: 5:18pm EST / 2:18 pm PST

Breeders' Cup Classic Formula Rankings

#2 Tiz The Law

Tiz The Law #8 Improbable

Improbable #4 Tom’s d’Etat

Tom’s d’Etat #10 Maximum Security

Maximum Security #9 Authentic

Authentic #3 By My Standards

By My Standards #7 Global Campaign

Global Campaign #6 Higher Power

Higher Power #1 Tacitus

Tacitus #5 Title Ready

Classic Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

My top play and here is #2 Tiz The Law (3/1) who I will be betting to using with #8 Improbable (5/2) and #4 Tom’s d’Etat (6/1)..

Exacta BOX: 2-4-8

$1 wager: $6

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 2,4,8 with 2,4,8 with 2,3,4,8,7,9,10

$1 wager: $

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

***

Good Luck!



All SI PRO Members now have a specific channel in the DISCORD chat devoted to the Breeders’ Cup races all day Friday and Saturday.

Some items of note ahead of Saturday:

RACE 9: Breeders’ Cup Mile

SUPERIOR Betting Race**

EARLY LEANS:

#1 Circus Maximus (12/1), #5 Digital Age (8/1), #13 Factor This (8/1), #14 Raging Bull (8/1), #4 Siskin (15/1)

****

RACE 10: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Distaff

**BEST BET:

#10 Monomoy Girl (8/5)

EARLY LEANS UNDERNEATH:

#1 Ce Ce (12/1), #2 Harvest Moon (12/1), #4 Horolgist (8/1), #5 Swiss Skydiver (2/1), #8 Valiance (12/1)

***

RACE 6: Big Ass Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

EARLY LEANS:

#1 Art Collector (6/1) & #12 Complexity (2/1)

Art Collector helped us score a Superfecta at odds of 443/1 over the summer in the Blue Grass Stakes (see top of feature) and he is back!

***

RACE 7: Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf

**BEST BET:

#4 Mean Mary (7/2)

****

FADE ALERT

RACE 4: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

HARD FADE of Vulnerable Favorite

#2 Gamine (7/5) is an extremely vulnerable favorite.

EARLY LEANS:

#7 Serengeti Express (3/1) & #1 Speech (6/1)

I will be sharing exacta and trifecta wagering and chatting it up with everyone all day Friday and Saturday as well as trying to score in Pick 3’s and Pick 4’s! Let’s get after it everyone! Check there for OFFICIAL Plays and ANY Changes! Thank