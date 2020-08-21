SI.com
Fourstardave & Pacific Classic Horse Racing Betting Previews

Frankie Taddeo

The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had another great day at the track two weeks ago in the Travers Stakes. Tiz the Law came through in impressive fashion, helping our team crush the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

Last month, the team scored in the Blue Grass Stakes hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with more sharp plays for this Saturday.

