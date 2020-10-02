The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had a terrific day at the track in the Travers Stakes when Tiz the Law came through in impressive fashion, helping our team crush the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

In July, the team scored in the Blue Grass Stakes hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with some sharp opinions for this Saturday.

The Preakness, normally the second leg of the illustrious Triple Crown, is being held last this year as the Belmont Stakes kicked off the series back in June. NBC will televise live coverage of the Preakness as well as an exciting undercard of racing on Saturday.

Authentic, the winner of the Kentucky Derby, will be breaking from post No. 9 and has been installed as the prohibitive morning-line favorite in the $1 million Preakness.

Art Collector, who was scratched just days ahead of the Derby due to a foot injury, is one of the biggest threats to Authentic and has been installed at odds of 5/2 on the morning line, breaking from post No. 3.

The talented filly Swiss Skydiver , who will look to join the elite company of five females who have won the prestigious race, drew post No. 4 and is listed at odds of 6-1. The last time a filly won the Preakness was back in 2009 when Rachel Alexandra accomplished the rare feat.

The favorite has won just three of the last ten Preakness Stakes and at odds of 30-percent over the past decade, the value to fade Authentic is live on Saturday!

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper.

Preakness Stakes (G1)

Racetrack: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2020

Purse: $1,000,000

Distance: 1 3/16 M, Dirt

Race: 11

Post Time: 5:36 pm EST / 2:36 pm PST

Horses of Note

Listed by post number, name and odds.

#3 Art Collector (5/2) - Art Collector, who was forced to withdraw from the Kentucky Derby after suffering a foot injury in training, is now back to show off his talents. The winner of the Blue Grass Stakes, who helped us all here at SI Gambling score one of our biggest payouts of the summer, is easily the biggest threat to Authentic. Pick

#10 Pneumatic (20/1) - This son of Uncle Mo is one of my favorite longshots in the race off his impressive win last out in the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth back on August 15. His works have been solid leading up to this race. Top Longshot

#9 Authentic (9/5) - He is now five for six in his career after taking down Tiz the Law in the Derby and will likely go off as a prohibitive favorite on Saturday. This improving colt suggests he is a legitimate threat to win the Preakness for top trainer Bob Baffert. Contender

#2 Mr. Big News (12/1) - This horse was added to the Kentucky Derby field just days before the race and went off as one of the biggest longshots in the field. He surprised many when he hit the board coming in third at odds of 40/1 and is rightfully much shorter in the morning line for the Preakness. Pace meltdown would benefit him the most. Top Closer

Preakness Stakes Formula Rankings

#3 Art Collector

Art Collector #10 Pneumatic

Pneumatic #9 Authentic

Authentic #2 Mr. Big News

Mr. Big News #7 Ny Traffic

Ny Traffic #4 Swiss Skydiver

Swiss Skydiver #8 Max Player

Max Player #1 Excession

Excession #11 Live Your Best Life

Live Your Best Life #5 Thousand Words

Thousand Words #6 Jesus’ Team

Preakness Stakes Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

This race is really close on paper between Kentucky Derby winner #9 Authentic (9/5) and #3 Art Collector (5/2). However, looking for a price and perhaps a bounce off of Authentic’s career top effort in the Derby I will look try and beat him with Art Collector, #10 Pneumatic (20/1) and #2 Mr. Big News (12/1).

Exacta BOX: 3-10-9-2

$1 wager: $12

Trifecta BOX: 3-10-9-2

$1 wager: $24

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 3 with 2,9,10 with 1,2,4,7,8,9,10,11

$1 wager: $21

Trifecta SPREAD Part-Wheel: 2,9,10 with 2,3,9,10 with 1,2,4,7,8,9,10,11

$1 wager: $54

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

***

Destin Heath, Trainer at Winstar Farms, Versailles, KY (@dgheat02)

Top Choice: #9 Authentic (9/5)

Use Underneath: #3 Art Collector (5/2); #8 Max Player (15/1)

BY THE NUMBERS: A LOOK AT THE FIELD

#1 Excession (30/1)

JOCKEY: Sheldon Russell / TRAINER: Steve Asmussen

RECORD: 9 starts: 1-1-3

#2 Mr. Big News (12/1)

JOCKEY: Gabriel Saez / TRAINER: Bret Calhoun

RECORD: 8 starts: 2-1-1

#3 Art Collector (5/2)

JOCKEY: Tom Drury / TRAINER: Brian Hernandez

RECORD: 9 starts: 5-1-0

#4 Swiss Skydiver (6/1)

JOCKEY: Robby Albarado / TRAINER: Kenny McPeek

RECORD: 10 starts: 5-3-1

#5 Thousand Words (6/1)

JOCKEY: Florent Geroux / TRAINER: Bob Baffert

RECORD: 7 starts: 4-1-0

#6 Jesus' Team (30/1)

JOCKEY: Jevian Toledo / TRAINER: Jose d’Angelo

RECORD: 10 starts: 2-3-2

#7 Ny Traffic (15/1)

JOCKEY: Horacio Karamanos / TRAINER: Saffie Joseph

RECORD: 10 starts: 2-3-2

#8 Max Player (15/1)

JOCKEY: Paco Lopez / TRAINER: Steve Asmussen

RECORD: 6 starts: 2-1-2

#9 Authentic (9/5)

JOCKEY: John Velazquez / TRAINER: Bob Baffert

RECORD: 6 starts: 5-1-0

#10 Pneumatic (20/1)

JOCKEY: Joe Bravo /TRAINER: Steve Asmussen

RECORD: 5 starts: 3-0-1

#11 Live Your Best Life (30/1)

JOCKEY: Trevor McCarthy / TRAINER: Jorge Abreu

RECORD: 8 starts: 2-1-1