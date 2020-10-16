Race of the Week: Raven Run Stakes Horse Racing Betting Preview

It's been another strong year for the SI Gambling Horse Handicapping Experts! Our team had a great day at the track in the Travers Stakes when Tiz the Law helped our team nail the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

In July, the team delivered in the Blue Grass Stakes hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with some sharp opinions for this Saturday.

Last weekend, SI Fantasy PRO members scored when Dayoutoftheoffice ($7.80) crossed the line first in the Frizette Stakes with Vequist in second hitting the Exacta cold ($8.20).

This weekend, racing fans will be treated to graded stakes action at Keeneland. Among the 10 races on the card is the $200,000 Lexus Raven Run Stakes (G2) which has drawn a field of 10 that offers tremendous betting opportunities.

Venetian Harbor enters at odds a 7/5 favorite off three consecutive runner-up finishes at the graded stakes level. This daughter of Munnings for trainer Richard Baltas will not be facing the likes of Gamine, Swiss Skydiver or Speech on Saturday and on paper could be facing a softer field.

Four Graces (5/2) comes in as the second choice after winning three of the last four races. This daughter of Majesticperfection looks to be in peak form with a stellar morning work at Churchill Downs back on October 8.

Reagan's Edge (8/1) has hit the board in all career races (1-2-1) highlighted by consecutive strong stakes performances that earned back-to-back triple digit equibase speed figures. She comes in trending in the right direction.

Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper into crosses the finish line first.

Lexus Raven Run Stakes (G2)

Racetrack: Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2020

Purse: $200,000

Distance: 7F, Dirt

Race: 9

Post Time: 5:30 pm EST / 2:30 pm PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#2 Four Graces (5/2) - The formula suggests this girl for Ian Wilkes should try and be in the race and close to the lead from start to finish. She will likely get a great trip from the inside and is primed to score as the likely second overall betting choice. Pick

#6 Reagan’s Edge (8/1) - This daughter of Competitive Edge heads into this race in top form off two consecutive runner-up finishes in stakes races that earned her triple digit speed figures. She is sitting on another big effort here from the post No. 6. Threat

#5 Venetian Harbor (7/5) - She is up against here, after last crossing the finish line first more than eight months ago. She has finished behind some of the best horses in the country in her last outings (Swiss Skydiver, Gamine and Speech) and finds a softer field here. Her short odds make her a hard fade in the top spot. Vulnerable Favorite

TOP LONGSHOT

#10 Secret Keeper (12/1)- Must you on all tickets.

Lexus Raven Run Stakes Formula Rankings

#2 Four Graces

Four Graces #6 Reagan’s Edge

Reagan’s Edge #10 Secret Keeper

Secret Keeper #5 Venetian Harbor

Venetian Harbor #8 Fair Maiden

Fair Maiden #4 Finite

Finite #9 Grand Cru Classe

Grand Cru Classe #3 Secondary Market

Secondary Market #7 Tonalist’s Shape

Tonalist’s Shape #1 Never Forget

Lexus Raven Run Stakes Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

This race is absolutely wide open. My top play is #2 Four Graces (5/2) who I will use with #6 Reagan’s Edge (8/1) and #5 Venetian Harbor (7/5). My favorite top longshot that I will be using on all tickets is #10 Secret Keeper (12/1).

Exacta BOX: 2-6-10-5

$1 wager: $12

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 2 with 6,10 with 4,5,6,8,10

$1 wager: $8

Secondary Trifecta Part-Wheel: 2,6 with 2,6, with ALL

$1 wager: $16

Trifecta SPREAD Part-Wheel: 2,6,10 with 2,5,6,10 with 2,3,5,6,7,8,10

¢.50 wager: $22.50

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

Good luck!