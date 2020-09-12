SI.com
Runhappy Turf Sprint Horse Racing Betting Preview

Frankie Taddeo

The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had a great day at the track in the Travers Stakes when Tiz the Law came through in impressive fashion, helping our team crush the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

In July, the team scored in the Blue Grass Stakes hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with some sharp opinions for this Saturday.

This weekend, racing fans will be treated to graded stakes action at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Kentucky. Among the highlights on the card is the $700,000 Turf Sprint which has drawn an ultra competitive field of 12 (with four “Also Eligibles”) that offers tremendous betting opportunities. The Runhappy Turf Sprint is part of the Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” series with the winner receiving a spot in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland in November.

Totally Boss (9/2) enters as the favorite after winning the race last year for George Arnold. He should perform better second off the layoff after coming up short in a runner-up finish on July 11 in the Shakertown Stakes at Keeneland.

Bound for Nowhere (5/1) enters at odds of 5/1 favorite off two straight solid performances for Wesley Ward. The son of "The Factor," is primed to run a huge race third off the layoff.

Another top contender is Chad Brown’s Front Run the Fed (5/1) who is making his graded stakes debut. He looked great in his allowance win at Belmont back on July 5 when he posted a triple digit beyer figure that fits with this group.

My top longshot in the race is Steve Asmussen’s Archidust (12/1) who drew post No. 11 and is in peak form winning two of his three races in 2020. He comes in off two impressive wins at Monmouth this summer and is one of my top longshot targets in the race on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the odds.

Turf Sprint Stakes (G3)

Racetrack: Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Kentucky

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020

Purse: $700,00

Distance: 6F, Turf

Race: 11

Post Time: 6:36 p.m. EST / 3:36 PST

Horses of Note 

Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#12 Bound for Nowhere (5/1) - Wesley Ward has targeted placing this horse in this race for the large purse. I doubt he would have done so if he didn't believe he belonged and could take it all down. Top Choice

#3 Front Run the Fed (5/1) - This Chad Brown entry will garner a lot of attention on the tote board on Saturday and rightfully so after winning four of his last six races. Trending in the right direction. Contender

#11 Archidust (12/1) - Has turned in some great performances since entering Steve Asmussen’s hands and he looks dangerous here. Top Longshot

#4 Totally Boss (9/2) - Totally Boss is looking to repeat as champion of this race and he comes in second off the layoff. Last seen coming up just short in a photo finish at Keeneland on July 11th he rates as one of the top contenders in the field. Respect

Runhappy Turf Sprint Formula Rankings

  • #12 Bound for Nowhere
  • #3 Front Run the Fed
  • #11 Archidust
  • #4 Totally Boss
  • #6 Kanthaka
  • #9 Imprimis
  • #2 Stubbins
  • #7 American Anthem
  • #8 Bon Raison
  • #10 Richiesinthehouse
  • #5 Bombard
  • #1 Renaissance Frolic
  • #13 Tiger Blood (A/E)
  • #14 Fast Boat (A/E)
  • #15 Hollis (A/E)
  • #16 Admiral Lynch (A/E)

Runhappy Turf Sprint Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

This race is absolutely wide open. My top play is #12 Bound for Nowhere (5/1) who I will use with #3 Front Run the Fed (5/1) and #11 Archidust (12/1). Defending champion #4 Totally Boss (9/2) must be respected and used on the bottom ends of exotic tickets.

Exacta BOX: 3-4-6-9-11-12

$1 wager: $30

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 3,11,12 with 3,4,6,11,12 with 2,3,4,6,7,8,9,12

¢.50 wager: $42

Trifecta BOX: 3-4-6-9-11-12

¢.50 wager: $60

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

***

