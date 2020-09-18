Woodbine Mile Horse Racing Betting Preview and Best Bets

The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had a great day at the track in the Travers Stakes when Tiz the Law came through in impressive fashion, helping our team crush the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

In July, the team scored in the Blue Grass Stakes hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with some sharp opinions for this Saturday.

Last week, the team was spot on nailing Imprimis ($8.00) as the winner in the Runhappy Turf Sprint as well as the Exacta “cold” with Front Run the Fed at odds of 12/1.

This weekend, racing fans will be treated to some fantastic graded stakes action at Woodbine Racetrack. Among the highlights on the card is the $1,000,000 Woodbine Mile Stakes (G1) which has drawn an ultra competitive field of 8 that offers intriguing betting opportunities. The Woodbine Mile is part of the Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” series with the winner receiving a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland in November.

War of Will (2/1) enters as the favorite for Mark Casse off his solid win in the Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes (G1) at Keeneland back on July 10.

March to the Arch (5/2) enters as the second choice off a win over the Woodbine track in the King Edwards Stakes (G2) back on August 15. Another Mark Casse entry, who has won two of six starts in 2020, has posted triple-digit speed figures in four of his last races.

Another top contender is Kevin Attard’s Starship Jubilee (4/1) who has won three of his last four graded stakes starts. He looked great in his Ballston Spa Stakes (G2) win at Saratoga back on July 25, but bounced in his last outing in the Diana Stakes at the Spa on August 23 when he finished a disappointing fourth.

A top value longshot in the race is Value Proposition (7/1) who drew post No. 7 for trainer Chad Brown. He comes in off one win in two tries in 2020 and is one of my favorite longshot value targets in the race on Saturday.

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper.

Woodbine Mile Stakes (G1)

Racetrack: Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, Canada

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2020

Purse: $1,000,000

Distance: 1M, Dirt

Race: 9

Post Time: 5:39 p.m. EST / 2:39 PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#3 Shirl’s Speight (8/1) - This son of Speightstown makes his Stakes debut and looks primed to score. I am going go for a price here and making him the pick to get the job done at solid odds. It should be noted that his connections chose this spot over next month's Preakness. Top Pick

#1 March to the Arch (5/2) - His win last out when he closed from last to win the King Edward Stakes was impressive and he loves this distance. Contender

#8 War of Will (2/1) - The reports are Mark Casse’s top entry has been training great leading up to this race and is sitting on a top effort. I am expecting a top stalking trip after drawing solidly to the far outside post. Threat

#7 Value Proposition (7/1) - The reports are that Chad Brown had this boy firing bullet morning works at Saratoga prepping for this race. This horse looks live at third off the layoff at solid odds. Longshot Value

Woodbine Mile Stakes Formula Rankings

#3 Shirl’s Speight

#1 March to the Arch

#8 War of Will

#7 Value Proposition

#6 Admiralty Pier

#4 Starship Jubilee

#5 Olympic Runner

#2 Armistice Day

Woodbine Mile Stakes Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

This race is absolutely wide open. My top play is #3 Shirl’s Speight (8/1) who I will use with #1 March to the Arch (5/2) and #8 War of Will (5/2). My top value target is #7 Value Proposition (7/1) who must be respected and used on exotic tickets.

TOP Exacta Part-Wheel: 3 with 1,6,7,8

$1 wager: $4

Exacta BOX: 3-1-8-7-6

$1 wager: $20

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 3 with 1,6,7,8 with 1,6,7,8

$1 wager: $12

TOP Trifecta Box: 3-1-8-7-6

¢.50 wager: $30

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

***

Good Luck!