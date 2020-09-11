SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Friday, September 11

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

srenner

We keep moving along and have an unusual slate tonight with games not locking until 8 PM EST. This is mostly due to the MLB schedule just not having games at 7 PM, as many of those games start at 6 PM, where teams had locked into local TV deals with earlier games to benefit fans. Why do you need the 6 PM game? That's what the trend is now, and I wish we had a huge 15 game slate, but we only have nine games.

We also do not have the Yankee-Oriole game tonight because it's part of a DH, and even though you'll see those players listed on DraftKings, they are not going to accrue points. FanDuel has excluded this game already, so no issues there. It's the same nine-game slate. 

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Fantasy Pro
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Baseball+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff

by

Scott Atkins

NHL Best Bets for Friday, September 11th - Can the Islanders Rebound vs the Lightning?

New York and Tampa Bay battle in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Final series tonight. SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Friday's Stanley Cup playoff betting action.

Roy Larking

NFL WEEK 1 BEST BETS FROM THE SI GAMBLING TEAM

https://www.si.com/gambling/2020/09/11/week-1-best-bets

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 1: WR Report - Seahawks vs. Falcons Brimming With Receiver Talent

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 1 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Thursday, September 10

Must-have MLB DFS plays for your lineups from Steve Renner's The Dongers Club!

srenner

NHL Stanley Cup Best Bets for Thursday, September 10th - Who Takes the Lead in the West?

As Vegas and Dallas battle in Game 3 of their Western Conference Final series tonight, SI gambling analyst Roy Larking previews the Stanley Cup playoff betting action for Thursday, September 10th.

Roy Larking

Fabiano & Heis' DFS Values, Low Ownership Plays and Stacks for Week 1

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/10/week-1-nfl-dfs-values-low-owned

Ben Heisler

Week 1 NFL DFS Showdown Slate: Thursday Night Football - Texans vs. Chiefs

Top showdown DFS plays for the first NFL game of the season: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football!

robgeriak

INJURY UPDATES - WEEK 1

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/10/week-1-injury-report

Ben Heisler

Thursday Night Football Betting & Fantasy Preview: Where are the Sharps Playing Texans vs Chiefs?

Our SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for the Thursday Night AFC West clash between the Texans and Chiefs. He also shares his 'Vegas Whispers' sharp play for the opening game of the 2020 NFL season.

Frankie Taddeo