MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Friday, September 11

We keep moving along and have an unusual slate tonight with games not locking until 8 PM EST. This is mostly due to the MLB schedule just not having games at 7 PM, as many of those games start at 6 PM, where teams had locked into local TV deals with earlier games to benefit fans. Why do you need the 6 PM game? That's what the trend is now, and I wish we had a huge 15 game slate, but we only have nine games.

We also do not have the Yankee-Oriole game tonight because it's part of a DH, and even though you'll see those players listed on DraftKings, they are not going to accrue points. FanDuel has excluded this game already, so no issues there. It's the same nine-game slate.