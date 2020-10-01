MLB "Wild Card" DFS:  The Dongers Club, Thursday, October 1st

We are down to five games and that eight game playoff day was kinda cool but short lived. The DraftKings MLB slate includes games at noon, 2PM, 3PM, 7PM and 10PM today with every game having an elimination possibility in it. As a baseball fan, I am definitely rooting for all four National League series to end up split 1-1 today so we have four more games tomorrow.

Some rain in Chicago for the Marlins and Cubs, but it looks like it's light enough to play through