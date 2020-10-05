MLB Playoffs DFS & Betting Breakdown - Monday, October 5th

The second round of the MLB playoffs will begin today and there are no schedule days off in this round of the playoffs. That won't matter in the first couple of games but by the time they get to game three and beyond we will be noticing a lot of interesting decisions from managers with regards to bullpens.

The two American League best of five series begin today and will be played in PETCO Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as the MLB moves into a bubble environment setup.