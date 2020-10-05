SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

MLB Playoffs DFS & Betting Breakdown - Monday, October 5th

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

srenner

The second round of the MLB playoffs will begin today and there are no schedule days off in this round of the playoffs.  That won't matter in the first couple of games but by the time they get to game three and beyond we will be noticing a lot of interesting decisions from managers with regards to bullpens.

The two American League best of five series begin today and will be played in PETCO Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as the MLB moves into a bubble environment setup.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Baseball+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 4 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Falcons vs Packers Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown slate plays for Week 4.

robgeriak

Week 4 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Patriots vs Chiefs Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown slate plays for the first of two Monday night games for Week 4.

robgeriak

Week 4 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Eagles vs 49ers Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Sunday Night Football Showdown slate plays for Week 4.

robgeriak

Top NFL Week 4 DFS Plays - "The Ambush"

We have the hottest NFL DFS article in the land -- The AMBUSH. Prepare to dominate your NFL DFS contests in Week 4.

srenner

NASCAR DFS: YellaWood 500 at Talladega DraftKings Lineup Plays

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his top NASCAR DFS plays for this week's Yellawood 500.

Brian Polking

Fantasy NASCAR: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Quick Picks

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his "quick picks" for this weekend's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Speedway.

Brian Polking

NFL DFS: Week 4 TE Report - Mike Gesicki Could Be Your Winning Contrarian Pivot

SI High Stakes Fantasy insider Shawn Childs breaks down his weekly preview of the TE matchups for DFS.

Shawn Childs

Handicapping the 145th Preakness Stakes - Odds, Best Bets and More

SI Gambling's horse racing team handicap this Saturday’s 145th running of the Preakness Stakes from Pimlico, including the latest odds and best bets.

Frankie Taddeo

Week 4 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak breaks down his favorite daily fantasy stacks to build into your lineups in Week 4.

robgeriak

NBA PROPS for Game 2

Ben Heisler