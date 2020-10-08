MLB DFS Plays & Best Bets for Thursday, October 8th - The Dongers Club

After another day of home runs and continued overs in the second round as expected, we could see some nice pitchers duels today as every game is a potential elimination game and even though there aren't any true aces going, that would be "baseball" as they say. As fans, let's hope that the Marlins, Athletics, Yankees (eww) and Padres all win so we have a four-game Friday slate.

Of all the teams facing elimination I give the Marlins the best chance today. I know the Braves pitching has been lights out this post-season, but Sixto Sanchez grades out very well for me today and impressed in their Wild Card round against the Chicago Cubs. If his command is on then we have the potential to see a seven strikeout performance from the young star.