MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Monday, September 7

Happy Labor Day to everyone out there.

We begin the week with an early 6:05 PM EST slate tonight that is small but not too small (6 games), and both sites are rolling out the same slate of games with a small three-game early slate before the main appetizer. Just as a reminder, even with NFL starting up now, the Dongers Club will continue through to the end of the season, and I am very likely to continue into the playoffs where there will be 16 teams and hopefully some great contests (won't hold my breath).