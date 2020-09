On this 11-game slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET, I will be filling in for Stephen Renner. The Dongers Club will return tomorrow.

This article will break down my favorite pitchers with one dark horse play. This is a pitcher that most will overlook, but has some data points to worth monitoring. He delivers an excellent value into your lineups on DraftKings. Also, below you'll find a few teams to target along with a positional breakdown.