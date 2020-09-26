MLB DFS: Quick Hits - Saturday, September 26

The MLB regular season is winding down with two days left. Today, DraftKings has 11 games starting at 7:05 p.m. EST.

Weather: There are a few spots that have warmer weather with the wind blowing out. It will be close to 80 degrees in St. Louis, with 11-mph winds blowing out. In Kansas City, it will be 82 degrees, with 15-mph winds blowing out. The ball should fly there tonight. Also, in Cleveland, it will be close to 80 degrees, with 10-mph winds blowing out.