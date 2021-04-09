MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Friday, April 9

This slate isn't typical of what we would see for a Friday as there are just six games on the main slate. The schedule will work itself out moving forward and we'll have a customary busy slate on Friday's moving forward. But for now, we have a six-gamer that will be entertaining for sure.

Weather

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians: Temperature pushing 70 and wind blowing out to center pretty steadily.

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks: Looks as if the roof will be open as usual early in the season in Arizona. Take advantage of it now.

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros: Looks like a mild day temperature-wise for Texas standards. The roof should be open throughout.

Pitchers

Zach Plesac, CLE (DK $9,600)

Plesac faced the Tigers in his first start which was decent, not great. The young righty accumulated just four strikeouts over six innings but also limited the scoring to just two runs. The Tigers as a team are striking out 27.6 percent of their plate appearances, the ninth-highest mark to this point. In a game that Cleveland should win and Plesac should pitch well, a sub-10K price tag suggests some high upside relative to that salary.

Zack Wheeler, PHI (DK $8,800)

Interestingly enough the Braves are just 2-4 to this point and both of their wins came against the Nationals, and even more interestingly they were able to tag Max Scherzer for four home runs. However, Wheeler was able to dominate them in his first start of the season to the tune of one hit, 10 strikeouts, and zero walks over seven innings. Looking a little bit deeper, Wheeler was able to generate 16 swings and misses. In their six games to this point the Braves have a team strikeout rate of 32.5 percent, the second-highest mark in baseball. Like Plesac above, I believe Wheeler is mispriced.

Joe Musgrove, SD (DK $8,500)

Musgrove dazzled in his first start as a Padre, albeit against the lacking Diamondbacks but he produced 31.7 DraftKings points nonetheless. The Rangers, as usual strike out a ton (27.6 percent) and walk very little. They live and die by the home run ball and as long as Musgrove can limit the base runners and keep the ball in the yard, he should see some pretty decent run support. He'll be a pretty chalky arm.

Teams to Target

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario - Franmil Reyes - Ben Gamel

Julio Teheran once again is matched up with Zach Plesac and the Indians and in his first outing, he was able, somehow, to get the best of the Tribe. "Somehow" being the operative word there because this should have been a beatdown. Looking a little bit deeper than the box score, which on the surface looks ok for Teheran (five innings, four hits, one earned run) things should've been a lot more lopsided.

In his five innings of work, Teheran allowed 14 batted ball events. Of those situations, eight had an exit velocity over 95 miles per hour with five resulting in outs, including two double plays (106 mph from Ben Gamel and 108.6 mph from Franmil Reyes).

Cesar Hernandez, who was responsible for one of those batted ball events (106.4) resulting in a flyout has dealt with some horrible luck early on posting a .111 batting average (which continues to be the most deceiving statistic but is a point of reference here) despite riding a 43 percent hard-hit rate, average exit velocity of 91 mph, and a BABIP of .143. Eddie Rosario rocked a ball for a home run that went 108.4 miles per hour off the bat against Teheran and has a 47 percent hard-hit rate thus far. Jose Ramirez has hit in each game this season and is coming off of a two-home run game against the Royals. Ben Gamel offers a ton of value at just $2,800 expected to hit at the top of the order. Lastly Franmil Reyes has been destroying the baseball with a 50 percent hard-hit rate and 93 mile-per-hour average exit velocity. To this point, his ground-ball rate (43 percent) is too high but as long as he keeps hitting the ball hard, the extra-base hits will come.

San Diego Padres

Jake Cronenworth - Tommy Pham - Manny Machado - Wil Myers

The Padres have been hammering the ball as far as hard contact goes and I don't see that changing against what could be the worst pitching staff we've ever seen when all is said and done this season.

Cronenworth (.395 wOBA) has found a spot at or near the top of the order for now with the Fernando Tatis, Jr. injury. at $4,300 he presents some nice salary relief considering how priced up some of the Padres are, and rightfully so. Tommy Pham (55.6 percent hard-hit rate) is just $3,700 and he should see himself up top with Cronenworth. There's been a lot of bad luck for Pham and his ground-ball rate is higher than it should be. The value is too good to pass up in this matchup with the expectation that he starts to see his fortunes turn. Manny Machado (3 barrels) and Wil Myers (2 barrels) have been squaring up the baseball extremely well in the middle of the order and both have xWOBA's over .400.

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Carlos Correa

There really isn't and sugar coating needed here. The Astros should destroy Sean Manaea who, let's face it, he's not good. That's it. Simple.

Houston has been hammering the baseball early on. Altuve (48 percent hard-hit rate), Brantley (87.5 percent hard-hit rate), Bregman (63 percent hard-hit rate), and Correa (58 percent hard-hit rate) all handle lefties well. In his first start of the season Manaea, against the Astros, lasted just 4.2 innings and surrendered 14 batted ball events in that span. 10 of those events went over 90 miles per hour off of the bat and Altuve, Correa, and Bregman were responsible for five of them resulting in two singles, a double, a flyout, and a groundout.

Also Consider...

Cincinnati Reds

Nick Castellanos - Mike Moustakas - Tyler Naquin

Castellanos (62 percent hard-hit rate) and Naquin (100.5 average exit velocity) are two of the hottest hitters in baseball and as long as they're hitting there's no way David Bell can sit them, especially in the case of Naquin who's been filling in for Jesse Winker.

are two of the hottest hitters in baseball and as long as they're hitting there's no way David Bell can sit them, especially in the case of Naquin who's been filling in for Jesse Winker. Moustakas is going to catch fire sooner than later and this is a great park for him and the salary at $4,100 is simply foolish.

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Martin Maldonado, HOU (DK $3,900)

Carson Kelly, ARI (DK $4,000)

Roberto Perez, CLE (DK $2,800)

First Base

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,700)

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., TOR (DK $4,500)

Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,100)

Second Base

Jose Altuve, HOU (DK $4,900)

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $4,600)

Ha-Seong Kim, SD (DK $3,100) *also SS eligible

Third Base

Manny Machado, SD (DK $5,800)

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,700)

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $5,000)

Shortstop

Bo Bichette, TOR (DK $4,700)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,500)

Didi Gregorius, PHI (DK $4,300)

Outfield

High Dollar

Mike Trout, LAA (DK $5,900)

Bryce Harper, PHI (DK $5,400)

Nick Castellanos, CIN (DK $5,300)

Mid-Priced

Michael Brantley, HOU (DK $4,800)

Teoscar Hernandez, TOR (DK $4,500)

Eddie Rosario, CLE (DK $4,300)

Value