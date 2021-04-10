MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Saturday, April 10

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks: Roof is scheduled to be closed.

Pitchers

Julio Urias, LAD (DK $9,500)

The Dodgers have been waiting for Urias to come around for a long time and after a strong spring and a great first start it looks like this could be Urias' breakout season. In that first start against the Rockies in Coors Field Urias went seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out six. Urias was able to generate 13 swings and misses against Colorado and was able to limit hard contact. I'm confident that Urias will be able to manage with the Nationals' lineup, a team that is off to a 1-3 start.

Chris Paddack, SD (DK $9,200)

Paddack's first start of the season was a rough one but it wasn't all bad. Paddack dealt with 13 swings and misses over his four innings pitched which is productive but his bad luck came with a .308 BABIP which is well above what a pitcher could expect. This Rangers team is one that is full of power but also full of strikeouts. In a game that the Padres offense should support Paddack, it's easy for me to back the Sheriff.

Ian Anderson, ATL (DK $8,900)

Anderson picked up where he left off from last years shortened campaign with a five innings, seven strikeout affair against the these same Phillies. At some point Anderson is going to take his lumps as that's just how it goes with young pitchers but against a Phillies lineup that was handled by Charlie Morton last night I think that Anderson will be more than serviceable.

Teams to Target

Boston Red Sox

Enrique Hernandez - Xander Bogaerts - J.D. Martinez - Rafael Devers

The Red Sox offense has caught fire of late scoring seven, nine, and six runs respectively in their last three games. With lefty Bruce Zimmerman starting for the Orioles there's an opportunity for the Sox to continue their scoring ways. Hernandez is a notorious lefty killer and he's been a fixture at the top of the Boston lineup from the get-go. Martinez, another noted lefty masher has been hitting the ball well regardless of the pitcher with a 50 percent hard-hit rate through 24 batted ball events. Bogaerts has also been swinging the bat well with a .372 xWOBA and 42 percent hard-hit rate to this point. The Sox shortstop was given an off-day on Friday (and I love playing guys after an off-day) so I'll be heavily invested in Xander on Saturday. Raffy Devers has started out slow but has the ability to swing the bat against anyone and can hold his own against lefties.

San Diego Padres

Jake Cronenworth - Tommy Pham - Manny Machado - Wil Myers - Jurickson Profar

The Padres offense was lacking on Friday night against a bad Rangers pitching staff, a situation I don't see coming into play two nights in a row. Cronenworth and Pham should be back at the top of the order but if they're not we'll adjust accordingly. Machado and Myers have been hitting the ball hard as noted in yesterday's article and against a bad staff, I certainly don't see that changing. Profar fits in as a solid value play no matter where he's hitting, ideally in the fifth spot on Saturday. Yesterday was a bullpen-heavy game for the Rangers with their starter going just four innings, something to keep in mind when considering how much this Rangers bullpen has had to work this early in the season.

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $5,100)

Carson Kelly, ARI (DK $4,200)

Danny Jansen, TOR (DK $3,400)

First Base

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,100)

Vlad Guerrero, Jr., TOR (DK $4,800)

Christian Walker, ARI (DK $4,100)

Second Base

Marcus Semien, TOR (DK $4,600)

Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $4,300)

Enrique Hernandez, BOS (DK $4,100) *also OF eligible

Third Base

Manny Machado, SD (DK $5,500)

Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $4,800)

Mike Moustakas, CIN (DK $4,500)

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,500)

Bo Bichette, TOR (DK $4,800)

Ha-Seong Kim, SD (DK $3,000) *also 2B eligible

Outfield

High Dollar

Mike Trout, LAA (DK $5,900)

J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $5,600)

Nick Castellanos, CIN (DK $5,400)

Mid-Priced

Marcell Ozuna, ATL (DK $4,800)

Jesse Winker, CIN (DK $4,200)

Trent Grisham, SD (DK $4,000)

Value