MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Saturday, April 10 - Early Slate Cheat Sheet

Weather

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox: Very good chance of rain here and a game to keep a close eye on.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals: Some slight drizzle throughout but also some heavy wind blowing out to left-center getting up to 20 miles per hour.

Pitchers

Jacob deGrom, NYM (DK $11,000)

The need for analysis here is short. deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball and in my opinion, it's not very close. The Marlins offense is mediocre at best and deGrom at home is as close to a lock as you can get, especially on a short slate.

Michael Pineda, MIN (DK $8,800)

Pineda will be popular with a nice matchup against the Mariners. In his first start, Pineda was solid against the Brewers through five shutout innings striking out five finishing with 21.7 DraftKings points. With limited options on the hill it's tough to ignore Pineda.

Chris Archer, TB (DK $7,700)

No one will have Archer. That's the first piece of information worth noting. The other is that in Archer's time with the Rays in his first go-around he had great success against the Yankees. In his first appearance back with Tampa Bay Archer came on in relief and things did not go well against the Marlins. I'm willing to give Archer a mulligan as he has been a starter for the majority of his career and through most of his success. Let's see how he fares in a good pitchers venue starting the game.

Teams to Target

New York Mets

Kevin Pillar - Francisco Lindor - Pete Alonso - James McCann

Minnesota Twins

Mitch Garver - Kyle Garlick - Nelson Cruz - Byron Buxton - Jorge Polanco

Milwaukee Brewers

Kolten Wong - Christian Yelich - Travis Shaw - Omar Narvaez

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Salvador Perez, KC (DK $5,300)

Mitch Garver, NYM (DK $4,400)

James McCann, NYM (DK $3,500)

First Base

Jose Abreu, CWS (DK $5,400)

Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $4,900)

Miguel Sano, MIN (DK $3,900)

Second Base

Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $5,700) *also OF eligible

Tommy Edman, STL (DK $4,700)

Brandon Lowe, TB (DK $4,600)

Third Base

Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $5,100)

Travis Shaw, MIL (DK $3,900)

Yandy Diaz, TB (DK $3,700) *also 1B eligible

Shortstop

Gleyber Torres, NYY (DK $4,700)

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,500)

Paul DeJong, STL (DK $4,300)

Outfield