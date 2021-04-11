MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Sunday, April 11

Weather

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays: There was rain delay last night and there is rain expected in the game this afternoon. There is a threat that this game is postponed.

Miami Marlins at New York Mets: There's rain expected in the New York area all day. I wouldn't look to either pitcher in this game and would not be surprised if this game doesn't go.

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians: Temperatures are cool but the wind is blowing out to right-center pretty strong. In a park that favors left-handed hitters with two susceptible pitchers on the mound, this could be a game in which we see some big flies.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals: Strong wind out to right-center field.

Pitchers

Trevor Williams, CHC (DK $8,300)

The Pirates offense is lacking in many areas and Williams, a former Pirate, was solid in his first start with the Cubs. In that start, Williams generated a whopping 17 swings and misses and accumulated six strikeouts. At a favorable price in a favorable matchup look for Williams to be productive and popular.

Matt Shoemaker, MIN (DK $6,900)

Shoemaker has always been a high-upside guy with strikeout potential but injuries and lack of command at times have plagued him throughout his career. In his first start of the season, Shoemaker went six innings and had five strikeouts while allowing one earned run on a home run. The Mariners have the fifth-highest strikeout rate in the league and the fifth-worst team ISO. Shoemaker is just $6,900 and should be a popular SP2 option.

Others, weather permitting

Marcus Stroman, NYM (DK $9,100)

Dylan Cease, CWS (DK $7,200)

Teams to Target

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario - Franmil Reyes

Jose Urena was knocked around in his first start as Tiger and I won't be surprised to see it happen again this afternoon against a red-hot Indians team.

Urena lasted three innings in his first start. Of the eight batted ball events he allowed against the Twins, five posted an exit velocity over 95 miles per hour. Hernandez, Ramirez, Rosario, and Reyes generally make up the two, three, four, five spots in the order and they've all been productive at the plate of late. Give me the Tribe on a Sunday against a struggling pitcher and an overworked bullpen.

San Diego Padres

Trent Grisham - Jurickson Profar - Manny Machado - Eric Hosmer

Much like the Indians stack listed above, I won't get too cute with the part of the order I'm stacking. The top four expected hitters in the Padres lineup should pose plenty of trouble for Mike Foltynewicz and the Rangers bullpen.

Grisham and Profar bring nice value to a lineup that features Machado and Hosmer, both of whom cost a pretty penny. Folty has strikeout ability as he displayed in his first start (seven K's in four innings) but he does have trouble with walks and he allows a ton of hard contact. Of Folty's batted ball events against only three were under 95 miles per hour.

Other Stacks

Minnesota Twins

Jorge Polanco - Nelson Cruz - Max Kepler - Byron Buxton

Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ - Anthony Rizzo - Kris Bryant - Joc Pederson

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $4,600)

Victor Carratinin, SD (DK $4,100)

Yadier Molina, STL (DK $4,300)

First Base

Paul Goldschmidt, STL (DK $5,300)

Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,200)

Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $5,100)

Second Base

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $5,200)

Marcus Semien, TOR (DK $4,700)

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $4,600)

Third Base

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,800)

Kris Bryant, CHC (DK $5,100)

Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $5,000)

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,700)

Gleyber Torress, NYY (DK $4,600)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, TEX (DK $4,200)

Andres Gimenez, CLE (DK $3,600)

Outfield

High Dollar

Mike Trout, LAA (DK $6,200)

Christian Yelich, MIL (DK $5,500)

Wil Myers, SD (DK $5,000

Mid-Priced

Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $4,800)

Ian Happ, CHC (DK $4,500)

Eddie Rosario, CLE (DK $4,300)

Value