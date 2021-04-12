MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, April 12

Weather

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets: Rain is expected in the New York area along with cooler temperatures. This is a game that I'm looking to stay away from.

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles: Some light rain in Baltimore, but the game should get in.

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $10,700)

Cole has been great through his first two starts posting 19.8 DK points against the Blue Jays in his first start and 43.4 DK points in his last start against the Orioles. Despite the Jays being strong offensively, they do have the ability to strike out a lot (25.9 percent of the time). Cole should be priced up more in the mid-11k range in this matchup, despite the Jays powerful lineup.

Tyler Glasnow, TB (DK $10,400)

Through his first 12 innings, Glasnow has allowed one earned run and walked just two. Facing the Red Sox and Marlins gives a bit of a mixed bag, but on Monday, he'll face the Rangers, who have the fourth-highest K rate (28.8 percent) in the league and just a 7.2 percent walk rate. There's some power in the Rangers lineup, but with how Glasnow is pitching of late, it's tough to imagine him having any trouble with this lineup.

Madison Bumgarner, ARI (DK $7,900)

Bumgarner has had a rough couple of starts to kick the season off. Still, he'll have an opportunity to bounce back against the Athletics, who have struggled to start the season. Oakland has the fourth-lowest wRC+ and the second-lowest wOBA of any team in the league to this point. There's a solid value with Bumgarner in a game that I feel is a pitcher's duel.

Sandy Alcantara, MIA (DK $8,500)

The Braves offense poses a threat on paper, but they've been hot and cold to start the season. Alcantara has been on fire in his first two starts, with just two earned runs allowed in his first 12 innings with 17 strikeouts. In his first start, Alcantara created 16 swings and misses, and in the second outing, he was able to get 14 out of the Cardinals. The ability to get swings and misses and generate groundballs both make Alcantara a nice mid-range arm.

Also Consider...

Justus Sheffield, SEA (DK $6,800)

Zack Greinke, HOU (DK $10,200)

Teams to Target

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Carlos Correa

The Astros offense is one to be reckoned with, as it seems like they are back in full swing. The drama the hung over the Astros through the 2020 season looks to be gone with Altuve, Brantley, Bregman, and free-agent-to-be Carlos Correa hammering the baseball. Casey Mize will be a very good pitcher in this league. I'm convinced of it. Mize is learning on the fly with a bad bullpen against one of the league's deepest lineups.

Tampa Bay Rays

Austin Meadows - Randy Arozarena - Brandon Lowe - Yandy Diaz

The Rangers are going with an opener approach, with Dane Dunning starting before the bullpen takes over. To this point, the Rangers have allowed to 10th-highest hard-hit rate of any bullpen. Meadows (.423 wOBA) and Arozarena (.370 wOBA) have been strong at the plate to this point despite Arozarena's 34 percent strikeout rate. Lowe and Diaz haven't gotten off to the strongest of starts, but they're critical bats in the middle of the Rays lineup. Diaz ($3,600) is priced favorably in a great matchup and should be a popular value bat.

Milwaukee Brewers

Jackie Bradley - Lorenzo Cain - Avisail Garcia - Omar Narvaez

Bradley, Garcia, and Narvaez are major values on this slate and make themselves part of a stack that could put up a crooked number on Adbert Alzolay and the Cubs. Christian Yelich ($5,600) left Sunday's game with back tightness, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sit in this game for the likes of Lorenzo Cain ($3,000), another great value option. The Brewers lineup will present a lot of value tomorrow due to some injuries sustained from Sunday's game so expect some of the Brewers to be popular.

Kansas City Royals

Whit Merrifield - Andrew Benintendi - Carlos Santana - Jorge Soler

The Royals face Alex Cobb, who allowed eight hits in his six innings of work against the White Sox in his first start. While the Royals have been hot and cold early on, I don't expect them to have any trouble with Cobb, who's been hit hard over the last two seasons. The Royals' offense, as I mentioned, has been hot and cold, and I expect them to run hot against a mediocre Alex Cobb.

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Yasmani Grandal, CWS (DK $5,000)

Gary Sanchez, NYY (DK $4,900)

Willson Contreras, CHC (DK $4,700)

First Base

Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $5,000)

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,600)

Joey Votto, CIN (DK $4,000)

Second Base

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $5,500) 3B eligible

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $4,600)

Tommy Edman, STL (DK $5,100)

Third Base

Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $5,300)

Yoan Moncada, CWS (DK $4,600)

Evan Longoria, SF (DK $4,300)

Shortstop

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,500)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,600)

Gleyber Torres, NYY (DK $4,500)

Paul DeJong, STL (DK $4,400)

Outfield

High Dollar

Mike Trout, LAA (DK $6,100)

Juan Soto, WAS (DK $5,400)

Mid-Priced

Austin Meadows, TB (DK $4,800)

Michael Brantley, HOU (DK $4,500)

Franmil Reyes, CLE (DK $4,400)

Value