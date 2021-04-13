MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, April 13

Weather

All games play with no apparent issues.

Pitchers

Trevor Bauer, LAD (DK $10,200)

This will be Bauer's second time seeing the Rockies this season, with the first matchup coming at Coors Field. This Rockies team will be challenged all season offensively long, just as they were against Bauer their first time out until the righty ran out of gas a bit late. Another factor involved in the Rockies' success against Bauer was the Coors Field effect. Colorado won't have the luxury of Coors on Tuesday as the Dodgers will host. Bauer has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his first two starts with 10 punchouts in each outing. I have a hard time not expecting him to post similar numbers in this spot.

Brandon Woodruff, MIL (DK $7,500)

DraftKings really swung and missed on the pricing here for Woodruff, the Brewers' ace who shut down the Cubs in his second start of the season to the tune of seven innings with one hit allowed and eight strikeouts. Woodruff will be a popular arm in my estimation, just as Freddy Peralta (DK $7,700) was on Monday night against these same Cubs. Chicago has the third-highest strikeout rate thus far to go along with just a .265 team wOBA.

Jake Odorizzi, HOU (DK $7,200)

Odorizzi will make his 2021 season debut against the Detroit Tigers. They have just a .155 team ISO and a 28 percent strikeout rate, the fifth-highest in the league. With this being Odorizzi's first start, we shouldn't expect him to throw more than 85-90 pitches, but that could be enough for a win in a game that the Astros should provide solid run support.

Luis Castillo, CIN (DK $7,100)

In his last start (81), the lack of pitches from Castillo was a bit concerning considering how he handled the Pirates. Still, I think we can chalk that up to the lopsided score playing a role. In a game against a sub-par offense against right-handed pitching in a great pitcher's park, we can expect a quality start at minimum from the righty. Castillo went seven innings against the Pirates in that aforementioned previous start and struck out five batters. At this very low salary (he was $9,200 on Opening Day against the Cardinals), Castillo should be considered an SP2 option.

Also Consider...

Jack Flaherty, STL (DK $8,100)

Max Fried, ATL (DK $6,500)

Teams to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Corey Seager - Justin Turner 0 Max Muncy

Consider that it was Coors Field, but Senzatela was knocked around by the Dodgers in his first start of the season, allowing nine hits and seven earned runs in 3.1 innings. One thing to consider here is that he didn't allow any home runs suggesting that all of the Dodgers were seeing the ball well enough against him to lump hits together. Betts, Seager, Turner, and Muncy should fit into the top four or five of the order in some form with Cody Bellinger out due to injury. The Dodgers bats are costly, but with the value available among pitchers and other bats on the slate, it's feasible to stack L.A.

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Alex Bregman - Carlos Correa - Yuli Gurriel

Last season Matthew Boyd struggled with righties allowing a .410 wOBA and 14 home runs to bats from the right side in 49.1 innings. The Astros have one of the deepest lineups in baseball despite being limited last night against these same Tigers. Boyd has pitched well to this point against the Twins and Indians, two solid lineups but I can't see the Astros not hitting him tonight considering that they have the highest team wOBA (.413), fifth-highest ISO (.231), and lowest strikeout rate (15.6 percent) of any team against lefties in the league.

Also Consider...

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna, Jr., Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna

Tampa Bay Rays

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo - Austin Meadows - Randy Arozarena - Brandon Lowe

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Salvador Perez, KC (DK $5,000)

Gary Sanchez, NYY (DK $4,700)

Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,400)

First Base

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,400)

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,200)

Carlos Santana, KC (DK $4,200)

Second Base

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $5,400) *also 3B eligible

Jose Altuve, HOU (DK $5,600)

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $4,400)

Third Base

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $5,000)

Cavan Biggio, TOR (DK $4,300)

Travis Shaw, MIL (DK $3,900)

Shortstop

Corey Seager, LAD (DK $5,500)

Bo Bichette, TOR (DK $5,100)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,700)

Outfield

High Dollar

Mike Trout, LAA (DK $6,000)

Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $5,800)

Mid-Priced

Austin Meadows, TB (DK $4,800)

Eddie Rosario, CLE (DK $4,400)

Marcell Ozuna, ATL (DK $4,200)

Value