MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, April 14

Weather

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles: Danger of this game being postponed as there's a high chance of rain throughout the game and overnight.

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets: Light rain throughout, but the game should play.

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves: Same situation as above in New York; some light rain but shouldn't prevent the game from getting in.

Pitchers

Zack Wheeler, PHI (DK $8,400)

This is the start that I've been waiting for since Wheeler left New York and signed with Philly. Not only is Wheeler looking to rebound from a bad outing against the Braves, but he also takes on the team that basically didn't even offer him a contract this offseason to resign. The Mets offense has been inconsistent early on, and the motivation is there for the underpriced Wheeler.

Lance McCullers, HOU (DK $9,900)

There's always the chance that McCullers underwhelms due to racking up a high pitch count early. Regardless of his first two outings (both of which were five innings), McCullers has managed to put up 24.3 and 17.7 DK points. The Tigers have the eighth-highest strikeout rate of any team in the league. Still, McCullers will have to be economical with his pitches against a team that sees the 11th-most pitches per plate appearance as a team.

Dustin May, LAD (DK $9,400)

May won the fifth starter's job after a strong spring and looked good in his first start going six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while being incredibly efficient, finishing with 85 pitches in a lopsided game. On Wednesday, he gets a very impatient Rockies offense at the plate with just a 6.7 percent walk rate (28th in the majors). He sees just 3.73 pitches per plate appearance as a team (also 28th).

Charlie Morton, ATL (DK $7,600)

Morton's price keeps falling, and even after a strong outing against the Phillies his last time out, the rightie's salary is the lowest, it's been in any of his three starts. The Marlins are pesky but are challenged in the power department (just a .111 team ISO) and don't walk a ton. Morton might not boast the highest upside, but he's incredibly affordable in a game the Braves should score in, considering it will be a bullpen affair for Miami.

Also Consider...

Zach Plesac, CLE (DK $9,700)

Matt Harvey, BAL (DK $6,700) *weather pending

Teams to Target

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen - Rhys Hoskins - Bryce Harper - Alec Bohm

Mets' starter David Peterson will be facing the Phillies for the second time in 2021, and the first go-around did not go well. In four innings of work Peterson allowed seven hits, six earned runs, and two home runs. He was actually able to generate 13 swings and misses, but the contact he did allow was consistently hard.

Of 13 batted ball events, five had an exit velocity over 95 miles per hour, and four were over 100 mph. Those five batted balls resulted in three doubles (two for Hoskins, one for Harper) and two home runs (one for Hoskins, one for Bohm).

Noted Met killer Rhys Hoskins came into yesterday's doubleheader with seven hits in 11 at-bats against the Mets this season, with five being of the extra-base-variety. Hoskins has 14 home runs and 16 doubles in 57 career games against the Mets heading into yesterday's doubleheader. Harper is obviously always a threat. The lefty-lefty matchup won't be an issue for him as he had a .414 wOBA and .263 ISO against southpaws last season and obviously saw the ball well against Peterson in the first matchup. McCutchen is struggling early on, but he's still an intricate bat at the top of the order for the Phillies. Alec Bohm, the Phillies' third baseman of the future and apparently present is showing well early this season and picking up where he left off last season against lefties. In 2020 Bohm posted a .243 ISO against southpaws. He's hit in every game against the Mets this season and is priced well, considering he'll more than likely be in the top five of the batting order.

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Alex Bregman - Carlos Correa - Yuli Gurriel

Michael Fulmer was once a promising arm for the Tigers rotation, but due to injury and regression, he's since been relegated to a bullpen role after struggling big time last season. With Julio Teheran injured, however, Fulmer will start this game against a strong Astros offense.

Fulmer has consistently been strong against lefties throughout his career but has struggled against righties allowing 1.19 home runs per nine innings, and really saw his struggles increase last season. In 2020 Fulmer allowed a .592 wOBA, 40 percent hard-hit rate, and 6.10 home runs per nine innings in 10 games.

Altuve, Bregman, Correa, and Gurriel make up an expensive stack for sure, but one that could do some serious damage against Fulmer and the Tigers bullpen.

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto, PHI (DK $5,100)

Roberto Perez, CLE (DK $3,400)

Jose Trevino, TEX (DK $3,100)

First Base

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,400)

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,800)

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,200)

Second Base

Jose Altuve, HOU (DK $5,800)

Brandon Lowe, TB (DK $4,600) *also OF eligible

Ozzie Albies, ATL (DK $4,700)

Third Base

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $5,100)

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,700)

Alec Bohm, PHI (DK $4,000)

Shortstop

Corey Seager, LAD (DK $5,500)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $5,000)

Andres Gimenez, CLE (DK $4,000)

Outfield

High Dollar

Bryce Harper, PHI (DK $5,400)

Austin Meadows, TB (DK $4,800)

Mid-Priced

Michael Brantley, HOUS (DK $4,800)

Eddie Rosario, CLE (DK $4,500)

Marcell Ozuna, ATL (DK $4,200)

Mitch Haniger, SEA (DK $4,000)

Value