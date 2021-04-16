MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Friday, April 16

Weather

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees: Slight drizzle and cool temperatures in New York. Not great conditions for the bats.

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox: Chance of rain is likely, but it's expected to be light. This game should get in, but there is a slight risk of in-game delays, calling after five innings, etc.

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals: Rain expected all day and throughout the game, tapering off late into the night. This is the game with the highest chance of a postponement.

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies: Yes, it's Coors Field, but the hitting conditions will not be ideal with temps dropping below 40 degrees by first pitch.

Pitchers

Max Scherzer, WAS (DK $10,400)

The Diamondbacks came out and smacked Thursday's Nats starter Patrick Corbin around, totaling 10 runs in the first two innings of the game. After that, though, the Arizona bats cooled off, and I would expect Scherzer to keep them at bay in this spot. Despite serving up four home runs on Opening Day, Scherzer was still able to strike out nine Braves en route to a 20.5 DK point total. Scherzer backed that up with a 19.1 point performance against the strong Dodgers' lineup. This is a spot that Scherer should perform well in against an offense that, despite last night's performance, is far inferior to the two he's faced thus far in 2021.

Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $10,700)

The Padres offense is good and disciplined, but on the flip side of that, Buehler is quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in baseball. PETCO Park is one of the better pitching venues in the league. Buehler's strikeout numbers haven't leaped off the page to this point (just four in each of his first two starts), but there's a ton of upside here for a guy that will be very under-owned.

Anthony DeSclafani, SF (DK $8,100)

DeSclafani has been solid in his first two starts. He'll face a Marlins team on Friday that strikes out nearly 26 percent of the time as a team (25.8 to be exact, 12th-highest in the league) and walks under 10 percent of the time. DeSclafani is stretched out (94 pitches in his last start) and will benefit from a good pitchers park at a nice mid-priced salary.

Frankie Montas, OAK (DK $7,300)

After a disastrous outing to start the season (seven earned runs in 2.2 innings against the Dodgers), Montas bounced back in a big way in his second start against the Astros, limiting them to one run in six innings. Montas was able to generate 13 swings and misses in his six innings of work which should translate well to the matchup ahead with Detroit. The Tigers have the seventh-highest strikeout rate in the league despite seeing the third-most pitches per plate appearance. Montas is another pitcher with a good park advantage at a mid to lower level salary.

Also Consider...

Jacob deGrom, NYM (DK $11,000)

Mike Foltynewicz, TEX (DK $7,100)

Teams to Target

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen - Rhys Hoskins - Bryce Harper - J.T. Realmuto

It's no secret that Carlos Martinez is not the pitcher we saw flashes of years ago as a potential ace of the Cardinals' staff. Since then, he's bounced from the rotation to the bullpen, been hurt, and overall ineffective. The Phillies bats will do him no favors as Martinez has already been knocked around by the Brewers and the Reds this season.

I'm not going to get cute here; I'm going with the big bats at the top of the order for the Phillies, a group looking to bounce back after getting swept by the Mets and losing two of three to the Braves in Atlanta.

Cincinnati Reds

Nick Castellanos - Joey Votto - Eugenio Suarez - Nick Senzel

The Reds bats started off at a record pace scoring what seemed to be 10 or more runs in every game for a week. They've since cooled off but are returning home for the battle of Ohio. We know that the Great American Ballpark is one of the better hitters parks in baseball, and with the Reds playing each of their last six games on the road, there's no doubt that they'll be ready for this. Castellanos has started out red-hot (no pun intended), and a mediocre lefty is a match made in heavy. Speaking of a match made in heaven, Eugenio Suarez, who's off to a slow start, has hammered lefties for a long time, including a .294 ISO last season and a .301 ISO in 2019 against southpaws. Joey Votto has been on base in each of his last three games (shocker) and has two home runs over that span. Senzel is a value option hitting around fifth or sixth in the order. He'll have the platoon advantage for as long as Indians starter Logan Allen is in there.

Los Angeles Angels

David Fletcher - Shohei Ohtani - Mike Trout - Justin Upton *pending return from injury

Ohtani (.514 wOBA), Trout (.485), and Upton (.371) have all been hammering left-handed pitching thus far this season, with leadoff man David Fletcher (.227) waiting to heat up. Overall the Angels offense has been good with the eighth-highest team wOBA and seventh-highest wRC+. Left-hander Lewis Thorpe will be starting for the Twins in his first start of the season, and he'll have a tough time navigating through this lineup.

Also Consider...

Washington Nationals

Trea Turner - Juan Soto - Josh Bell - Kyle Schwarber

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Aaron Judge - Giancarlo Stanton - Gleyber Torres

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto, PHI (DK $5,100)

Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $4,500)

James McCann, NYM (DK $4,100)

Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,800)

First Base

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,000)

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,700)

Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $4,600) *also OF eligible

Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,400)

Second Base

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $5,000) *also 3B eligible

Brandon Lowe, TB (DK $4,500) *also OF eligible

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $4,100)

Jean Segura, PHI (DK $4,000)

Third Base

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $5,200)

Evan Longoria, SF (DK $4,700)

Matt Chapman, OAK (DK $4,400)

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $4,200)

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $5,400)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,800)

Bo Bichette, TOR (DK $5,000)

Gleyber Torres, NYY (DK $4,300)

Outfield

High Dollar

Juan Soto, WAS (DK $6,000)

Mike Trout, LAA (DK $5,900)

Nick Castellanos, CIN (DK $5,500)

Bryce Harper, $5,200)

Mid-Priced

Luis Robert, CWS (DK $4,900)

Austin Meadows, TB (DK $4,400)

Joey Gallo, TEX (DK $4,400)

Value