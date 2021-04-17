MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Saturday, April 17 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Weather

All games play.

Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, LAD (DK $10,000)

This could be a pitcher's duel with Kershaw matching up with Yu Darvish. Kershaw has tossed back-to-back gems against the Athletics and Nationals, and in a good pitchers park that he's had success in, it's reasonable to expect the future Hall of Famer to have a strong outing on Saturday night.

Zack Greinke, HOU (DK $8,700)

Greinke might not have the upside he did earlier in his career as far as strikeouts go, but he's priced as such. The veteran did not have his best stuff in his last start against the Tigers, but this is a matchup that Greinke should be able to navigate through while getting run support behind him. He's likely the chalk SP2, in contention with this next arm.

Brett Anderson, MIL (DK $7,200)

The Pirates' offense leaves a lot to be desired, and Anderson, who's been a "floor" pitcher as far as fantasy production goes this season, should be able to get at least five solid innings in against this offense.

Teams to Target

Minnesota Twins

Josh Donaldson - Nelson Cruz - Mitch Garver - Jorge Polanco

Houston Astros

Myles Straw - Michael Brantley - Yuli Gurriel - Carlos Correa

Texas Rangers

David Dahl - Joey Gallo - Nate Lowe - Jose Trevino

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $5,200)

Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,900)

Jose Trevino, TEX (DK $3,700)

First Base

Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $5,000)

Miguel Sano, MIN (DK $4,500)

Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $3,900)

Second Base

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $4,300)

Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $3,900)

Kevin Newman, PIT (DK $3,200)

Third Base

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $4,400)

Travis Shaw, MIL (DK $4,200)

Maikel Franco, BAL (DK $4,100)

Shortstop

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,800)

Corey Seager, LAD (DK $5,400)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, TEX (DK $4,700)

Outfield

Mike Trout, LAA (DK $6,100)

Nelson Cruz, MIN (DK $5,800)

Michael Brantley, HOU (DK $4,500)

Christian Yelich, MIL (DK $5,300) *Injury permitting

Justin Upton, LAA (DK $3,300)

David Dahl, TEX (DK $3,400)

Want even more DFS & betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Insider, is red-hot.

