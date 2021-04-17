MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Saturday, April 17 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet
Weather
All games play.
Pitchers
Clayton Kershaw, LAD (DK $10,000)
This could be a pitcher's duel with Kershaw matching up with Yu Darvish. Kershaw has tossed back-to-back gems against the Athletics and Nationals, and in a good pitchers park that he's had success in, it's reasonable to expect the future Hall of Famer to have a strong outing on Saturday night.
Zack Greinke, HOU (DK $8,700)
Greinke might not have the upside he did earlier in his career as far as strikeouts go, but he's priced as such. The veteran did not have his best stuff in his last start against the Tigers, but this is a matchup that Greinke should be able to navigate through while getting run support behind him. He's likely the chalk SP2, in contention with this next arm.
Brett Anderson, MIL (DK $7,200)
The Pirates' offense leaves a lot to be desired, and Anderson, who's been a "floor" pitcher as far as fantasy production goes this season, should be able to get at least five solid innings in against this offense.
Teams to Target
Minnesota Twins
Josh Donaldson - Nelson Cruz - Mitch Garver - Jorge Polanco
Houston Astros
Myles Straw - Michael Brantley - Yuli Gurriel - Carlos Correa
Texas Rangers
David Dahl - Joey Gallo - Nate Lowe - Jose Trevino
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $5,200)
- Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,900)
- Jose Trevino, TEX (DK $3,700)
First Base
- Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $5,000)
- Miguel Sano, MIN (DK $4,500)
- Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $3,900)
Second Base
- David Fletcher, LAA (DK $4,300)
- Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $3,900)
- Kevin Newman, PIT (DK $3,200)
Third Base
- Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $4,400)
- Travis Shaw, MIL (DK $4,200)
- Maikel Franco, BAL (DK $4,100)
Shortstop
- Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,800)
- Corey Seager, LAD (DK $5,400)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa, TEX (DK $4,700)
Outfield
- Mike Trout, LAA (DK $6,100)
- Nelson Cruz, MIN (DK $5,800)
- Michael Brantley, HOU (DK $4,500)
- Christian Yelich, MIL (DK $5,300) *Injury permitting
- Justin Upton, LAA (DK $3,300)
- David Dahl, TEX (DK $3,400)
