MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, April 20

Weather

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers: Temperature below 40 degrees and a good chance of rain throughout.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs: Temperature below 40 degrees, but the wind will not be a factor.

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies: Temperature below 40 degrees; therefore, not your typical great hitting situation in Colorado.

Pitchers

Zack Wheeler, PHI (DK $9,800)

In two of his three starts, Wheeler has been masterful this season, and he was even decent in the third despite not being economical due to walking four batters and running some deep counts. Take that start against the Braves out, and Wheeler has walked just one batter over a 13.1 inning stretch while striking out 16. The righty has limited hard contact (26.5 percent) and generated a solid rate of ground balls (38.6 percent) while posting a 26.7 percent strikeout rate. The Giants' offense has been pesky and productive, which has led them to seven wins in their last 10 games, including a 2-0 victory on Monday night against these Phillies. Wheeler, though will be productive in this spot and pay off his sub-10K salary.

Corbin Burnes, MIL (DK $10,800)

Burnes has started out the 2021 campaign like a pitcher possessed striking out 30 batters over his first 18.1 innings with a grand total of zero walks over that span. He's also allowed just one earned run on a solo home run in his first start against the Twins. Since then, he's blanked the Cardinals and Cubs over six innings in each start. The Padres are a strong offensive team and are second in the league in on-base percentage. They aren't a group to overlook, but with how Burnes is rolling right now in a good pitchers park, it's hard to not give him a long look.

Taijuan Walker, NYM (DK $7,600)

Walker parlayed a nice shortened 2020 season into a nice contrast with the Mets for 2021, and so far, so good for the righty. Walker is the perfect SP2 option tonight at a very affordable price against an offense in the Cubs, which is an absolute mess. Expect Walker to be a popular mid-range option.

Charlie Morton, ATL (DK $8,100)

Morton's start to 2021 has been a bit of a rough ride. The Marlins beat him up a little bit in his last start, but Morton still produced a modest 15.5 DK points thanks to nine strikeouts. The Yankees come into this season with a 5-10 record, a 25.3 percent strikeout rate, and the fifth-lowest wOBA in the majors. With the firepower that the Yankees have, it's obvious that they can break out and hang a crooked number up at any time. I don't see it happening against Morton in this spot, though.

Also Consider...

Chris Paddack, SD (DK $10,000)

Luis Castillo, CIN (DK $6,600)

Matt Shoemaker, MIN (DK $7,700)

Teams to Target

St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt - Nolan Arenado - Paul DeJong - Dylan Carlson

The Cardinals have been one of the best teams in baseball against left-handed pitching. In 107 plate appearances against southpaws, they have a collective .399 wOBA (best in baseball), a 153 wRC+ (also best), and a .221 ISO (tied for second). Corbin is coming off a start in which he was bombed by the Diamondbacks and allowed nine runs over two innings. Goldy and Arenado obviously hit anything, but they've always hit lefties well. DeJong is a good value and is much improved against lefties. Speaking of value, Dylan Carlson, at $3,100, has a .468 wOBA and .441 ISO against lefties in 12 plate appearances this season.

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen - Rhys Hoskins - Bryce Harper - Alec Bohm

The Phillies will come into this game with a sour taste in their mouths after being shut out by Kevin Gausman and the Giants' bullpen on Monday. Logan Webb will return to start for the Giants after a COVID-related absence. Webb has allowed a home run in each start this season and more hits (15) than innings pitched (11.1) while walking five in those 11.1 innings. This is a good spot for the Phillies offense, an offense that has been inconsistent to this point.

Los Angeles Angels

David Fletcher - Mike Trout - Jared Walsh - Justin Upton

The Angels made a lot of us look like fools on Monday simply not showing up to hit. Regardless of what happened Monday, there's no reason to avoid going back to LA on Tuesday. Rangers starter has allowed over a 50 percent hard-hit rate in two of his three starts this season with a 53.3 percent fly-ball rate overall. Now, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that hard-hit balls in the air tend to turn into extra-base hits and/or home runs. Lyles has allowed 2.35 HR/9 as a result of that hard contact and high fly ball rate. Fletcher at the top of the order and Upton, who homered last night, offer excellent value to balance out the high-price points of Trout and Walsh in the middle of the order.

Also Consider...

Minnesota Twins

Josh Donaldson - Nelson Cruz - Byron Buxton - Jorge Polanco

Boston Red Sox

Enrique Hernandez - Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Salvador Perez, KC (DK $5,100)

Yadier Molina, STL (DK $4,100)

Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $4,100)

Mike Zunino, TB (DK $3,400)

First Base

Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,100)

Paul Goldschmidt, STL (DK $5,000)

Carlos Santana, KC (DK $4,300)

Miguel Sano, MIN (DK $3,700)

Second Base

Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $5,400)

Brandon Lowe, TB (DK $4,300)

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $3,500)

Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $3,300)

Third Base

Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $5,000)

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $4,200)

Alec Bohm, PHI (DK $3,600)

Brian Anderson, MIA (DK $3,500)

Shortstop

Trevor Story, COL (DK $5,600)

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,200)

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,700)

Jazz Chisholm, Jr., MIA (DK $3,900) * also 2B eligible

Outfield

High Dollar

J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $5,800)

Bryce Harper, PHI (DK $5,600)

Nelson Cruz, MIN (DK $5,000)

Mid-Priced

Michael Brantley, HOU (DK $4,600)

Adam Duvall, MIA (DK $4,200)

Andrew McCutchen, PHI (DK $4,100)

Value