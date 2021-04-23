MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Friday, April 23

Weather

All games play with very solid conditions league-wide. Temperatures will be between 50 and 60 degrees in all games.

Pitchers

Jacob deGrom, NYM (DK $10,900)

There isn't much to say about deGrom. He's been as dominant for an extended period as we've seen since the Pedro Martinez days. The Met ace is striking nearly 16 batters per nine innings and walking less than two per nine. He should be closer to 12K, in my opinion.

Clayton Kershaw, LAD (DK $10,200)

Kershaw and Darvish matched up with each other nearly a week ago in a classic pitchers duel. Kershaw is off to a great start, outside of his first start of the season at Coors Field. In the three starts since at Oakland, against Washington, and at San Diego, the future Hall of Famer has gone at least six innings, struck out six batters, walked just two, and allowed just one earned run. Kershaw is rolling right now, and I don't see that changing on Friday.

Mike Minor, KC (DK $6,900)

The first three starts for Minor have been a mixed bag allowing four earned runs in two of those outings. In this start against the Tigers, I expect a strong effort from the veteran lefty. The Tigers have the second-highest K rate against lefties and walk just 6.9 percent of the time against southpaws.

J.A. Happ, MIN (DK $6,300)

The start to the season for Happ has been less than stellar, going just four and four and two-thirds innings in two starts, outings in which he faced the Tigers and Red Sox. The only troubling fact worth noting for Happ is that he hasn't pitched more than four innings, as I mentioned before, but he hasn't been knocked around the yard by any stretch. The lefty has allowed just seven hits and three earned runs but has walked four. Pitch count shouldn't be an issue as he's eclipsed 85 pitches in both outings. The Pirates offense has struggled overall, and that's no different against lefties. Look for Happ to be a popular SP2 on Friday.

Also Consider...

Sonny Gray, CIN (DK $9,300)

Sandy Alcantara, MIA (DK $7,400)

Top Bat

Matt Olson, OAK (DK $5,000)

Thursday's top bat was also a first baseman in Pete Alonso, and he was able to stay hot with a home run that might not have even landed yet. That's what we're looking for from Olson on Friday, the A's slugger who has a .495 wOBA and .381 ISO against righties thus far. Olson has had the bat surging of late with five home runs in his last five games, giving him six on the season. Now, going to the best hitters park the A's have visited this point, it's hard to imagine Olson having a big series starting on Friday.

Teams to Target

Oakland Athletics

Mark Canha - Jed Lowrie - Matt Olson - Matt Chapman

After mentioning above that I can't see Olson not having a big weekend series in Baltimore, thinking about it more, I can't see the red-hot A's as a team not having a big offense series this weekend. Canha and Lowrie have been swinging the bats well, and Matt Chapman, who hasn't even gotten going yet, has three home runs this season. This series is a get-right situation for him, and I'll be looking for the A's to keep rolling.

New York Mets

Francisco Lindor - Dom Smith - Pete Alonso - Michael Conforto

Erick Fedde is coming off of a very good start against the Diamondbacks, but other than that outing, he's been subpar early on and really throughout his career. I was looking for the Mets to get their bats going against the Cubs, but that didn't seem to happen to the level I thought it would. Lindor got his first home run two days ago but had a rough game on Thursday. Alonso and Smith are starting to warm up, and Conforto is showing signs of life even in some of the balls he's hitting aren't falling. Returning home for a weekend series against a division rival is just what this team needs. It's about time that they gave deGrom some run support, and it happens on Friday.

Colorado Rockies

Raimel Tapia - Ryan McMahon - Trevor Story - Charlie Blackmon - C.J. Cron

As much of a fan that I've been of Vince Velasquez's talent, the fact is that he hasn't been able to be relied upon as a starter. Factor in that this is a game at Coors Field and that he's not exactly stretched out to go deep, and we end up with a bullpen game more than likely. Tapia at the top of the order at $3,000 is extremely bizarre under any circumstance, much less at Coors Field. McMahon has taken a big leap forward offensively, and we know about Story and Blackmon. It isn't often that I'll stack five bats, but with Cron being just $3,900 likely in the five-hole, he fits in perfectly from a salary and upside point of view.

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna (check injury status) - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Austin Riley

With Acuna back--hopefully--the Braves offense will get a big jolt against Luke Weaver and a struggling Diamondbacks bullpen. Weaver has been hit hard through three starts surrendering a 48 percent hard-hit rate and a 94 mph average exit velocity on 50 batted ball events. With a 43 percent fly-ball rate, things can get ugly fast for Weaver in a good hitters park.

Also Consider...

Kansas City Royals

Whit Merrifield - Carlos Santana - Salvador Perez - Jorge Soler

Boston Red Sox

Enrique Hernandez - Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not already mentioned above

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto, PHI (DK $5,100)

Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $5,000)

Roberto Perez, CLE (DK $3,500)

First Base

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,600)

Jared Walsh, LAA (DK $4,500) *also OF eligible

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $4,600) *also 2B eligible

Second Base

Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $4,100) *also SS eligible

Eduardo Escobar, ARI (DK $4,000) *also 3B eligible

Ozzie Albies, ATL (DK $5,100)

Third Base

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,100)

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $5,000)

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $4,900)

Shortstop

Tim Anderson, CWS (DK $5,200)

Eugenio Suarez, CIN (DK $4,600)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $5,000)

Outfield

High Dollar

Bryce Harper, PHI (DK $5,700)

Nick Castellanos, CIN (DK $5,300)

Mid-Priced

Luis Robert, CWS (DK $4,400)

Joey Gallo, TEX (DK $4,200)

Mitch Haniger, SEA (DK $4,100)

Value