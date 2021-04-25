MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Sunday, April 25

Weather

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox: Very high chance of rain throughout; this is definitely a trouble spot.

Washington Nationals at New York Mets: Rain expected throughout the day in the New York/Tri-State area. Postponement here wouldn't be a surprise.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves: Good hitting conditions with mid-60's temps and wind blowing out the right-center at 10-12 miles per hour.

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: Temperatures in the low 40's in all of these spots. These are the coldest-weather games on the slate.

Pitchers

Brandon Woodruff, MIL (DK $9,400)

Woodruff has faced the Cubs twice this season and has dominated them twice, combining for 13 innings, four hits, one earned run, one walk, and 14 strikeouts. Although the Cubs have gotten their bats going a bit, Woodruff has been so good overall, and the weather will play into his favor.

Lucas Giolito, CWS (DK $9,100)

The White Sox and Giolito are looking to forget all about the ace's last start when he was tagged for seven earned runs and two home runs in one innings against the Red Sox. Outside of that nightmare, Giolito had not allowed more than four hits in any one start while striking out at least eight batters in each outing. Giolito will bounce back here against a Rangers lineup that has plenty of strikeouts in it.

Danny Duffy, KC (DK $8,000)

Duffy has racked up 22 or more DK points in each of his first three starts facing the Rays, Angels, and Indians. The Tigers come in as one of the most strikeout-prone teams against left-handed pitching, and Duffy, at just $8,000, comes in as a good mid-range arm worth of SP2 consideration.

Matt Shoemaker, MIN (DK $6,300)

Despite scoring some runs of late, the Pirate's offense is still as mediocre as it gets. Add in that the hitting conditions, Shoemaker shapes up as a solid SP2 option at a bargain-basement price.

Also Consider...

Lance McCullers, HOU (DK $8,800) *especially if Mike Trout is still out

Jack Flaherty, STL (DK $8,400)

Jesus Lazardo, OAK (DK $7,700)

Top Bat

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $4,700)

Over the past week, Donaldson has found his stroke, and the numbers are there, but they don't even tell the whole story. Over that span, the former AL MVP has achieved 12 batted ball events in 15 plate appearances. He has a 98 mile per hour average exit velocity and a 66.7 percent hard-hit rate over that span resulting in a .479 wOBA. Minnesota has been held in check in the first two games of their series against the Pirates, but I'm looking at them to beat up on the Bucs on Sunday, starting with Donaldson.

Teams to Target

Minnesota Twins

Luis Arraez - Josh Donaldson - Nelson Cruz - Byron Buxton

Kansas City Royals

Whit Merrifield - Carlos Santana - Salvador Perez - Jorge Soler

Houston Astros

Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez - Yuli Gurriel

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Ozzie Albies

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not already mentioned above

Catcher

Yasmani Grandal, CWS (DK $4,800)

Carson Kelly, ARI (DK $4,600)

Mike Zunino, TB (DK $3,300)

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. TOR (DK $5,400)

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $4,600) *also 2B eligible

Paul Goldschmidt, STL (DK $4,400)

Second Base

Marcus Semien, TOR (DK $4,900)

Eduardo Escobar, ARI (DK $4,800) *also 3B eligible

Rougned Odor, NYY (DK $2,700)

Third Base

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,200)

Yoan Moncada, CWS (DK $4,900)

Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $4,400)

Shortstop

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $5,000)

Gleyber Torres, NYY (DK $4,300)

Paul DeJong, STL (DK $3,800)

Outfield

High Dollar

Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $5,500)

Luis Robert, CWS (DK $5,000)

Mid-Priced

David Peralta, ARI (DK $4,900)

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY (DK $4,400)

Eddie Rosario, CLE (DK $4,100)

Value