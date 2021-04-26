MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, April 26

Weather

All games play.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves: Warm temperatures in the mid-70's. Great hitting conditions despite the slight wind blowing in.

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers: Warm temperatures in the low 80's. Roof should be open in a good hitting environment.

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals: Warm temperatures in the mid-70's.

Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, MIL (DK $10,400)

There isn't much to say about Burnes other than that except for Jacob deGrom he's been the best pitcher in baseball thus far. Burnes hasn't walked a batter in 24.1 innings of work while he's struck out 40 batters and allowed just one earned run. The Marlins offense won't scare anyone off of Burnes and he'll be the highest owned arm on the slate.

Anthony DeSclafani, SF (DK $7,900)

The Rockies have been home for a bit and able to capitalize on the great hitting conditions there. Now, they go to what may be the best pitchers park in baseball facing a starter that has dominated them once already this season. DeSclafani went six innings in that start, struck out eight, and didn't allow any earned runs.

Jose Urquidy, HOU (DK $8,200)

Urquidy had a rough outing in Colorado his last time out but in his three starts prior he's been ok, especially in one outing against the Mariners in which he recorded 18.6 DK points. The price point is decent for Urquidy and the likelihood of picking up a win is high.

Julio Urias, LAD (DK $9,700)

The upside of Urias is immense and we saw it in his last start against the Mariners, an outing in which he tossed seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts and just one hit, a bloop single, allowed. The Dodgers' lefty is priced under 10K which considering the upside at home against the Reds could be looked at as underpriced.

Also Consider...

Deivi Garcia, NYY (DK $7,100)

Sean Manaea, OAK (DK $7,800)

Top Bat

Bryce Harper, PHI (DK $5,700)

Harper has been off to a great start this season and had two home runs yesterday. In 48 batted ball events Harper has an average exit velocity of 93 miles per hour with a .445 wOBA and 44 percent hard-hit rate. Harper has always hit well in St. Louis and Adam Wainwright has allowed a 37 percent hard contact rate to this point. In a good park, good hitting conditions, and against a middling pitcher, Harper is the top bat for me on Monday.

Teams to Target

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Giancarlo Sanchez - Aaron Judge - Gleyber Torres

The Yankees have made a habit of beating up on the Orioles in Camden Yards over the last couple of years and I don't expect this series to be any different starting with Monday. Matt Harvey has been a nice story returning to a starting rotation, right now with the Orioles, but these Yankees are starting to heat up and this is the spot for Torres to join in. He's destroyed Camden Yards over the last couple of years and the Orioles in general. The Yankees should be pretty popular on this slate.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Corey Seager - Justin Turner - Max Muncy

Reds starter Tyler Mahle has been off to a good start but he's faced the Diamondbacks twice, the Giants sub-par offense, and the Cardinals early in the season before they started hitting. He hasn't faced an offense like the Dodgers' and I believe he's in for a tough outing. Beyond Mahle the Reds bullpen has allowed the third-highest hard-hit rate as a unit.

Also Consider...

Houston Astros

Carlos Correa - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez - Yuli Gurriel

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen - Rhys Hoskins - Bryce Harper - J.T. Realmuto

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not already mentioned about

Catcher

Gary Sanchez, NYY (DK $4,800)

Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $3,900)

Buster Posey, SF (DK $3,800)

First Base

Paul Goldschmidt, STL (DK $4,500)

Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $4,100)

Albert Pujols, LAA (DK $3,600)

Second Base

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $3,200)

Rougned Odor, NYY (DK $3,100) *also 3B eligible

Tommy La Stella, SF (DK $3,600) *also 3B eligible

Third Base

Kris Bryant, CHC (DK $4,700) *also OF eligible

Alec Bohm, PHI (DK $3,800)

Austin Riley, ATL (DK $3,200)

Shortstop

Paul DeJong, STL (DK $4,000)

Eugenio Suarez, CIN (DK $4,900)

Jose Iglesias, LAA (DK $3,100)

Outfield

High Dollar

Ronald Acuna, ATL (DK $6,200)

Mid-Priced

Randy Arozarena, TB (DK $4,300)

Jared Walsh, LAA (DK $4,300) *also 1B eligible

Mark Canha, OAK (DK $4,100)

Value