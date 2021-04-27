MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, April 27

Weather

All games in-play.

Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays: Remember that the Jays are playing in their Spring Training Stadium in Florida. This stadium is relatively small and the game-time temperature will be pushing 80 degrees. Good hitting conditions.

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles: Temperatures pushing 80 degrees and the wind will be blowing out to center field.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves: Warm temperatures again just like last night when the ball was flying out of Truist Park.

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks: Roof open, nice bump for bats.

Pitchers

Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $10,200)

The Dodgers have a sour taste in their mouth after how their weekend series ended with the Padres but Buehler's outing against San Diego, despite not picking up a victory was his best outing of the season to this point. Buehler went seven strong innings with nine strikeouts and exceeded 100 pitches for the first time all season which is worth noting considering how often Dave Roberts insists on pulling his pitchers prematurely in my opinion. Outside of an outburst against the Diamondbacks a few games ago (11 runs), the Reds offense has cooled off a bit after their red-hot start that was clearly unsustainable.

Lucas Giolito, CWS (DK $9,500)

Giolito's last start (Sunday) was pushed back to Tuesday after a small cut on his finger forced the White Sox to proceed with caution. With that issue behind him, Giolito can now look ahead to the Tigers hoping to bounce back from his worst start in a long time; a one-inning, seven-earned run disaster against the Red Sox in which he allowed two home runs. Giolito has yet to face the Tigers yet this season but considering that they've struck out 33 percent of the time (worst in baseball), walked just 4.4 percent of the time (worst in baseball), and have just a 49 wRC+ (third-worst in baseball) over the past seven days I expect a standout performance from the righty.

Aaron Sanchez, SF (DK $7,200)

Looking to build off of his best start of the season, Sanchez gets that chance against the Rockies who are simply one of the worst offenses in baseball. After a lackluster effort on Monday in a good pitchers park, Sanchez should be able to take advantage of them as there is a major difference between hitting in Colorado and hitting in San Francisco.

Jose Quintana, LAA (DK $6,500)

I've never been a big fan of Quintana so even considering him on Tuesday gives me some concern. All signs point to the southpaw outperforming his low salary against a Rangers team that has struck out nearly 30 percent of the time in their last 233 plate appearances heading into Monday night. Quintana's best start of the season came against the Rangers his last time out going five innings, striking out eight, and allowing just one earned run. The main concern in that outing was the four walks allowed but hopefully, he has that issue behind him on Tuesday.

Also Consider...

Cristian Javier, HOU (DK $9,300)

Chris Paddack, SD (DK $8,800)

Top Bat

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY (DK $4,700)

The Yankees laid a massive egg on Monday against Matt Harvey and the Orioles scraping across just two runs. Stanton has been red-hot of late though and he had a double in this game. Over his last 21 plate appearances, Stanton had achieved 14 batted ball events posting a 78.6 percent hard-hit rate and a 103.1 mph average exit velocity, both of which are tops in baseball over the past week. Facing a mediocre lefty from the Orioles one day after a team-wide disappointment I'll be locking in Stanton and some other Yankees into my lineups.

Teams to Target

New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo - Francisco Lindor - Pete Alonso - Michael Conforto

In his first four starts for the Red Sox Garrett Richards has been hit extremely hard allowing a 43 percent or higher hard-hit rate in three of his four outings. Furthermore, he's allowed a fly ball rate of 36 percent or higher in three of those starts but has lucked out with just two home runs against up to this point. Nimmo, Lindor, Alonso, and Conforto make their way into the top five of the Met lineup in some way, shape, or form day in and day out and compliment each other well. Nimmo and Conforto are priced favorably and have both gotten on base at a high level. Lindor is, well, Lindor and has shown signs of coming out of his early-season slump. It's only a matter of time. Lastly, Alonso has been tearing the cover off of the ball and hits righties very well. Lastly, Richards relies heavily on his slider as his secondary pitch (he throws it about 24 percent of the time), and the Mets as a team hit the slider very well.

Washington Nationals

Andrew Stevenson - Trea Turner (pending availability) - Josh Bell - Kyle Schwarber

The Nationals as a team have been making some hard contact of late and I would expect that to continue against the combination of Trent Thornton and Tommy Milone, the Jays' expected opener and long reliever respectively. Stevenson (94 mph average exit velocity on 10 batted ball events in his last 18 plate appearances) has found himself at the top of the order and is just $2,900. Josh Bell has been making some of the hardest contact in baseball over the past week with a 71 percent hard-hit rate on 14 batted ball events in 24 plate appearances. Trea Turner has been quiet but that will only last so long and Kyle Schwarber is a value in the middle of the order with massive power upside against two pitchers that hand out a ton of fly balls. A Nationals stack is very affordable relative to some of the other teams on the slate and the upside is great against a bad pitching staff in very good hitting conditions.

Also Consider...

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Giancarlo Stanton - Aaron Judge - Gleyber Torres

Los Angeles Angels

David Fletcher - Shohei Ohtani - Mike Trout - Anthony Rendon

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson - Yoan Moncada - Jose Abreu - Luis Robert

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not already mentioned about

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto, PHI (DK $5,300)

Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $4,900)

Yan Gomes, WAS (DK $3,600)

First Base

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $5,400)

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,900)

Eric Hosmer, SD (DK $4,300)

Second Base

Jose Altuve, HOU (DK $5,000)

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $4,600) *also 1B eligible

Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $3,500) *also SS eligible

Third Base

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $5,200)

Manny Machado, SD (DK $4,900)

Kris Bryant, CHC (DK $4,500) *also OF eligible

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,700)

Fernando Tatis, Jr. (DK $5,400)

Didi Gregorius, PHI (DK $4,300)

Outfield

High Dollar

Ronald Acuna, Jr., (DK $6,200)

Bryce Harper, PHI (DK $6,000)

J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $5,700)

Mid-Priced

Yordan Alvarez, HOU (DK $5,200)

David Peralta, ARI (DK $4,500)

Wil Myers, SD (DK $4,400)

Value