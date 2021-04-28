MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, April 28

Weather

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals: This game is a major risk for rain out. Personally, I'm going to cross it off.

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks: Temperature is pushing 85 degrees. If the roof is open, which it is expected to be, we could see some heavy offense here at suppressed ownership.

Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays: Another warm-weather situation with the wind blowing out. Look for some runs in this game just as was the case on Tuesday.

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles: Good hitters park under normal conditions but add in warm weather and wind blowing out and you have a hitters dream situation.

Pitchers

Alex Wood, SF (DK $8,300)

We've seen how bad the Rockies' offense has been outside of Coors Field and have also seen how good Alex Wood has been. Wood should be one of the more popular arms on the slate for good reason.

Carlos Rodon, CWS (DK $9,800)

Two starts removed from a no-hitter, Rodon backed that start up with a solid outing against Cleveland (whom his no-hitter came against) in his last start going five innings with eight strikeouts. The Tigers have been one of the most strikeout-prone teams against left-handed pitching to this point and Rodon has been getting plenty of strikeouts recording 24 in 19 innings pitched.

Tyler Glasnow, TB (DK $10,300)

Glasnow has recorded 23 or more DK points in all but one start this season (his last start he recorded 19.3). While the Athletics offense can pose a threat Glasnow has the luxury of pitching at home in a climate-controlled environment, has high strikeout upside (46 Ks in 30.2 innings this season), and is affordable at $10,300.

Also Consider...

Alex Cobb, LAA (DK $7,600)

German Marquez, COL (DK $7,500)

Top Bat

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,100)

I had my eye on this game for Turner before he went off on Tuesday as mentioned as part of a Nationals stacks. Regardless of his multi-home run effort, I feel great about going right back to him on Wednesday. Turner is very familiar with Jays' starter Steven Matz from his days in the NL East with the Mets. In 35 plate appearances against the lefty Turner has 11 hits; three doubles and two home runs. Turner is heating up at the right time and the hitting conditions couldn't be better as mentioned above.

Teams to Target

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemathieu - Giancarlo Stanton - Aaron Judge - Rougned Odor

Toronto Blue Jays

Cavan Biggio - Bo Bichette - Vlad Guerrero Jr. - Marcus Semien

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis, Jr. - Manny Machado - Eric Hosmer - Wil Myers

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not already mentioned above

Catcher

Carson Kelly, ARI (DK $4,600)

Mike Zunino, TB (DK $3,700)

Gary Sanchez, NYY (DK $4,700)

First Base

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,500)

Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $4,200) *also OF eligible

Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $3,900)

Second Base

Jose Altuve, HOU (DK $5,300)

Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $3,500)

Nick Madrigal, CWS (DK $3,200)

Third Base

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $5,400)

Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $4,600)

Kyle Seager, SEA (DK $3,900)

Shortstop

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $5,800)

Tim Anderson, CWS (DK $5,500)

Gleyber Torres, NYY (DK $4,000)

Outfield

High Dollar

Ronald Acuna, ATL (DK $6,000)

Mike Trout, LAA (DK $6,200)

Mid-Priced

Marcell Ozuna, ATL (DK $5,100)

Yordan Alvarez, HOU (DK $5,400)

Trent Grisham, SD (DK $5,300)

Value