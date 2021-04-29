SI.com
MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, April 29 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down his top plays and values for Thursday's main MLB DFS slate
Weather

All games play.

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks: Temperatures pushing 90 degrees and the roof expected to be open.

Pitchers

Trevor Bauer, LAD (DK $11,300)

Clearly the best pitcher on the slate facing an offense that is missing some key pieces and struggling to be consistent. Locking in Bauer is a no-brainer for me and it will be for most on this short slate.

Luke Weaver, ARI (DK $7,700)

Even though I'm not a big fan of Weaver overall I am a fan of this matchup against the Rockies and will be picking on them for the majority of the season. This offense outside of Coors Field is BRUTAL, even in a hitter-friendly situation in Arizona I feel good about using Weaver at a sub-8K salary against them.

Dylan Cease, CWS (DK $7,400)

While walks are still an issue for Cease, he has shown some strikeout upside over his last three starts and faces a team in the Tigers that strike out a ton and walk very little. Another promising data point to note with Cease is the lack of hard contact he's surrendered over his last three outings. Against the Royals, Red Sox, and Rangers Cease has allowed a 30 percent or less hard contact rate.

Teams to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith - Kole Calhoun - Asdrubal Cabrera - David Peralta

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Justin Turner - Max Muncy - Chris Taylor

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson - Yoan Moncada - Jose Abreu - Yasmani Grandal

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not mentioned above

Catcher

  • Carson Kelly, ARI (DK $4,700)
  • Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $4,300)
  • Austin Barnes, LAD (DK $2,400)

First Base

  • Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,300)
  • Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $4,000)

Second Base

  • Nick Solak, TEX (DK $4,600)
  • Ozzie Albies, ATL (DK $4,900)
  • Gavin Lux, LAD (DK $3,300)

Third Base

  • Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,200)
  • Kris Bryant, CHC (DK $4,700) *also OF eligible
  • Austin Riley, ATL (DK $3,200)

Shortstop

  • Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,500)
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa, TEX (DK $3,900)
  • Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $3,600)

Outfield

  • J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $5,700)
  • Ronald Acuna, ATL (DK $5,800)
  • Alex Verdugo, BOS (DK $4,600)
  • Joey Gallo, TEX (DK $3,600)
  • A.J. Pollock, LAD (DK $3,100)
  • Adolis Garcia, TEX (DK $3,800)

Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, April 29 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

