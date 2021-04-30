MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Friday, April 30

Weather

All games play.

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees: Temps in the mid-50's but heavy winds blowing out to right-center field.

Pitchers

Shane Bieber, CLE (DK $10,700)

When looking at Bieber it's tough to imagine that his worst start of the season, fantasy points-wise, came in his last start against the Yankees in a game that he recorded 25.6 DK points. Earlier this season against this White Sox team the Indians' ace tossed a complete-game shutout with 13 strikeouts. Obviously, that's not a reasonable expectation or projection to make when coming into this start but he's a rock-solid option at his salary, the same salary he was in that aforementioned start on April 13.

Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $10,500)

It's very tough deciding between Cole and Bieber on Friday night as the two pitchers in the 10K-range. Like Bieber, Cole's floor is extremely high and his upside is immense against this Tigers lineup that has been striking out nearly 29 percent of the time (28.7 to be exact, the highest rate in the majors).

Nathan Eovaldi, BOS (DK $8,200)

Looking to bounce back from a poor effort against the Mariners, Eovaldi will get that chance against the Rangers who have a team ISO of just .139 (25th in the majors) and wOBA of just .299 (21st). Eovaldi has limited his walks through 28.2 innings thus far which has always been part of his problem. If he can do so against the Rangers, and I believe he will considering that they walk just 8.2 percent of their plate appearances, he'll pay off his $8,200 price tag.

Madison Bumgarner, ARI (DK $7,900)

Considering MadBum doesn't have as much to do with his success in his last start as it has to do with how bad this Rockies lineup is. In what was easily his best start of the season, Bumgarner will look to build off of the success he had against Atlanta while facing maybe the worst lineup in baseball outside of a couple of threats.

Andrew Heaney, LAA (DK $6,800)

Heaney's topped the 30 DK point threshold in two of his four starts this season and could climb that ladder against a Mariner lineup that has struggled against lefties. Seattle has the fifth-worst wOBA and sixth-highest strikeout rate against lefties to this point. At $6,800 look for Heaney to be a popular SP2 option.

Also Consider...

Jon Lester, WAS (DK $7,200)

Michael Pineda, MIN (DK $7,600)

Lance McCullers, HOU (DK $8,500)

Top Bat

Ronald Acuna, Jr., ATL (DK $5,600)

The Braves will look to redeem themselves after Thursday's debacle against the Cubs on Friday against Robbie Ray and the Blue Jays. Acuna is easily my top bat on this slate facing Ray who has allowed a 47 percent fly-ball rate to righties resulting in three home runs. Acuna has seen his salary drop down to $5,600 and I'm not quite sure why. Just a couple of games ago he was up at $6,200, where he should be in this spot so in my eyes we're getting him at a bit of a discount in a great matchup and great park.

Teams to Target

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Ozzie Albies

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Giancarlo Stanton - Aaron Judge - Gleyber Torres

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis, Jr. - Manny Machado - Eric Hosmer - Jake Cronenworth

Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts - Rafael Devers

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not already mentioned above

Catcher

Willson Contreras, CHC (DK $5,400)

Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $4,200)

Roberto Perez, CLE (DK $3,600)

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. (DK $5,700)

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $5,100)

Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $4,100)

Second Base

Jose Altuve, HOU (DK $4,900)

Chris Taylor, LAD (DK $4,400) *also OF eligible

Eduardo Escobar, ARI (DK $4,200) *also 3B eligible

Third Base

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $5,200)

Kris Bryant, CHC (DK $4,800) *also OF eligible

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $4,700)

Shortstop

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,400)

Javy Baez, CHC (DK $4,900)

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $5,100)

Outfield

High Dollar

Mike Trout, LAA (DK $6,000)

Byron Buxton, MIN (DK $5,900)

Mookie Betts, LAD (DK $5,300)

Mid-Priced

David Peralta, ARI (DK $4,800)

Franmil Reyes, CLE (DK $4,700)

George Springer, TOR (DK $4,500)

Value