MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 3

Weather

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies: Some light rain, but the game should get in.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs: Chance of rain at the start of the game with the likely increase as the game continues. Chance of an in-game delay here.

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies: Despite this being a "Coors game," the temperature isn't expected to climb over 50 degrees.

Pitchers

Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $9,600)

Buehler gets a crack at quieting the suddenly awoken offense of the Cubs fresh off of a 12-run effort against the Reds on Sunday. Keeping in mind that the Cubs had the hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark in their favor and sub-par pitching, we can assume that things won't be as easy against Buehler, who has pitched well in his last two starts but still seen his salary drop below 10K. The one thing to keep in mind here is the weather.

Tyler Glasnow, TB (DK $10,300)

The thought of picking on the Angels is unsettling to a degree, but when it's going to be with Glasnow on the mound, it doesn't seem incredibly out of the ordinary. Glasnow has pitched at least six innings in five of his six starts this season, hitting double-digit strikeout totals three times, allowing no more than five hits in any of his outings.

Frankie Montas, OAK (DK $8,100)

The Blue Jays have enjoyed hitting in their "home stadium" in Florida. As they head to the West Coast, the Coliseum in Oakland is as pitcher-friendly as it gets in the majors. Frankie Montas has the ability and upside to dominate a dangerous Blue Jay lineup. While not many will roster Montas on this slate, he'll be considered a boom or bust option and a great tournament play.

Kenta Maeda, MIN (DK $7,800)

There isn't going to be anything flashy about Maeda, but at his salary against a lineup that the Rangers put out there, he'll be a solid SP2 option that should see some run support.

Also Consider...

Dinelson Lamet, SD (DK $9,100)

Dean Kremer, BAL (DK $6,100)

Top Bat

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,300)

Bubba has four home runs in his last six games and has multiple hits in three of those contests. While the conditions for hitting the ball out of the ballpark might not be ideal in Kansas City on Monday, Ramirez has connected for 21 extra-base hits in 51 games at Kauffman Stadium over his career.

Teams to Target

St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman - Dylan Carlson - Paul Goldschmidt - Nolan Arenado

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Jordan Luplow - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

Minnesota Twins

Luis Arraez - Josh Donaldson - Byron Buxton - Nelson Cruz

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not already mentioned above

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto, PHI (DK $5,300)

Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $5,100)

Victor Caratini, SD (DK $3,500)

First Base

Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,300)

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $5,200)

Keston Hiura, MIL (DK $3,700) *also 2B eligible

Second Base

Jorge Polanco, MIMN (DK $5,200) *also SS eligible

Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $5,100) *also 3B eligible

Kolten Wong, MIL (DK $4,100)

Third Base

Manny Machado, SD (DK $5,000)

Matt Chapman, OAK (DK $4,300)

Evan Longoria, SF (DK $4,000)

Shortstop

Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $5,900)

Paul DeJong, STL (DK $4,100)

Didi Gregorius, PHI (DK $3,900)

Outfield

High Dollar

Mookie Betts, LAD (DK $6,000)

Ramon Laureano, OAK (DK $5,200)

Mid-Priced

Cedric Mullins, BAL (DK $4,300)

Andrew McCutchen, PHI (DK $4,100)

Raimel Tapia, COL (DK $4,000)

Value