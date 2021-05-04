MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, May 4

Weather

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals: The game could be delayed to start but should have no problem playing through in its entirety.

Pitchers

Jacob deGrom, NYM (DK $11,100)

With the weather not being much of a concern once the game starts, it's nearly impossible not to give deGrom a hard look and even lock him in. No pitcher in baseball has been as dominant as deGrom has been since the beginning of last season. Despite not receiving much run support throughout and especially this season, deGrom has paid off time and time again. The Met ace has recorded no fewer than 24.5 DK points in any start this season (which was his first start where he was pulled after 77 pitches).

Aaron Nola, PHI (DK $10,400)

Nola has been throwing the ball extremely well over his last three starts facing the Cardinals twice (tossing a complete-game shutout in one of those outings). Through his first six starts this season, Nola has generated a 12 percent swinging-strike rate which is aided by a 32 percent O-swing rate. Nola makes his living being economical, getting timely strikeouts, and generating ground balls. I see him doing all of those things in this home start against the Brewers.

J.A. Happ, MIN (DK $8,600)

On the surface, it looks as if Happ will be one of the chalkier SP2 options on this slate, along with the guy I'll mention next. With Happ, there isn't anything flashy. The fact is that over his last two starts, Happ has gone at least seven innings and worked through the Pirates and Indians in an economical fashion. The Rangers bring a lineup with many holes in it and one that Kenta Maeda handled on Monday night.

Nick Pivetta, BOS (DK $7,900)

The consistent issue with Pivetta over the years has been his high walk rate. The righty has at least three walks in each of his five starts this season; however, against the Tigers, a team that rarely walks and strikes out a ton, I don't see Pivetta struggling with a ton of traffic on the bases. Fresh off a win against the Mets in a game in which he matched up with Jacob deGrom, Pivetta will look to ride that momentum into Tuesday's home start.

Also Consider...

Huascar Ynoa, ATL (DK $8,200)

Mike Minor, KC (DK $7,100)

Top Bat

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $5,400)

Overall, against lefties this season, Hoskins has had some bad luck against southpaws despite posting a 45 percent hard-hit rate against them but has connected for three home runs in 32 plate appearances against the split. Of late, Hoskins has been locked in squaring up the baseball with eight barrels over the past two weeks (tied for second in the league over that span) with a 92 mph average exit velocity but has just a .202 BABIP to show for it. Better luck is on the horizon for Hoskins as Eric Lauer is a good target for him despite Lauer's good fortune in his last start against the Dodgers.

Teams to Target

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen - Rhys Hoskins - Bryce Harper - J.T. Realmuto

Boston Red Sox

Enrique Hernandez - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts - Rafael Devers

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis - Manny Machado - Eric Hosmer - Jake Cronenworth

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Dansby Swanson

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not already mentioned above

Catcher

Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $5,200)

Luis Torrens, SEA (DK $3,500)

Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $4,400)

First Base

Vlad Guerrero, Jr., TOR (DK $5,600)

Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,500)

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $4,100)

Second Base

Jose Altuve, HOU (DK $4,700)

Jeff McNeil, NYM (DK $4,400)

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $3,700)

Third Base

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $5,300)

Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $5,000)

Alec Bohm, PHI (DK $3,700)

Shortstop

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $5,400)

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,800)

Andrelton Simmons, MIN (DK $4,300)

Outfield

High Dollar

Nelson Cruz, MIN (DK $5,900)

Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $5,500)

Yordan Alvarez, HOU (DK $4,700)

Mid-Priced

Alex Verdugo, BOS (DK $4,500)

Teoscar Hernandez, TOR (DK $4,200)

Michael Brantley, HOU (DK $4,100)

Value