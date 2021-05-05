MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, May 5

Weather

All games play.

Pitchers

Shane Bieber, CLE (DK $10,400)

Bieber has seen the Royals once this season. In a stellar start, he pitched 6.1 innings with 12 strikeouts and two runs allowed. Since the beginning of 2019, Bieber has handled the Royals and has 64 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched against the franchise in his career, dating back to the 2018 season. Bieber's numbers in Kansas City might not look great, but most of the damage was done against him early in his first few starts in the majors. The Indians ace is a drastically improved pitcher since then, as we all know.

Yu Darvish, SD (DK $10,200)

The Pirates have been pesky and surprisingly successful through the first month of the season, but Darvish has been fantastic over his last four starts, two of which outings came against the Dodgers. Darvish has gone seven or more innings in three of his last four starts and has at least nine strikeouts in three of those outings. The Pirates have been a nice story, but they are what they are; an offensively limited team dealing with a red-hot pitcher in a very good pitcher's venue.

Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $9,700)

Buehler gets a crack at quieting the suddenly awoken offense of the Cubs, who beat the Dodgers 7-1 in game one of yesterday's doubleheaders before being handled by Trevor Bauer in the nightcap and on Sunday poster a 12-run effort against the Reds. Keeping in mind that the Cubs had the hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark in their favor and sub-par pitching, we can assume that things won't be as easy against Buehler, but Chicago was able to beat up Clayton Kershaw. Buehler will look to bounce back after a tough start against the Reds in his last start.

Martin Perez, BOS (DK $6,600)

There's nothing flashy about Perez, but his salary is dirt cheap, and he gets a Tigers lineup that is the worst in baseball against left-handed pitching. Tuesday's Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta mowed the Tigers down through five innings with eight strikeouts before being taken out only to see a mediocre bullpen arm come in and give up four earned runs in the blink of an eye. Perez is the perfect SP2 value arm but will be popular.

Robbie Ray, TOR (DK $7,200)

Trusting Ray is about as scary as it gets when considering SP2 options on any given slate simply because of his issues with finding the strike zone from time to time. With that being said, Ray has not walked a batter over his last two starts (12.2 innings) and has struck out 14 in the process. The strikeout upside is always there with Ray, and on Wednesday, he'll get a great park shift pitching in Oakland.

Also Consider...

Chase Anderson, PHI (DK $7,800)

Top Bat

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $4,700)

About a week ago, Turner was my top bat, and he ended up with four hits, one being a double and two runs scored. Some of that damage came against a lefty in Steven Matz, and on Tuesday, Turner sees another lefty in Max Fried. Fried has struggled and is returning from an IL stint. Turner comes in with a .601 wOBA and .435 ISO against lefties this season with a 47 percent hard-hit rate against the split.

Teams to Target

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis, Jr. - Manny Machado - Eric Hosmer - Jake Cronenworth

Los Angeles Angels

David Fletcher - Shohei Ohtani - Mike Trout - Justin Upton

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Austin Riley

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not already mentioned above

Catcher

Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $4,200)

Roberto Perez, CLE (DK $3,400)

Yan Gomes, WAS (DK $3,100)

First Base

Vlad Guerrero, Jr., TOR (DK $5,500)

Josh Bell, WAS (DK $3,700)

Yandy Diaz, TB (DK $3,000) *also 3B eligible

Second Base

Jose Altuve, HOU (DK $4,800)

Cesar Hernandez, CLE (DK $3,900)

Enrique Hernandez, BOS (DK $3,800) *also OF eligible

Third Base

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $6,000)

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,700)

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $5,100)

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,200)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $5,100)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, TEX (DK $4,200)

Outfield

High Dollar

Byron Buxton, MIN (DK $5,700)

J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $5,300)

Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $5,200)

Mid-Priced

Franmil Reyes, CLE (DK $4,600)

Alex Verdugo, BOS (DK $4,200)

Teoscar Hernandez, TOR (DK $4,000)

Value