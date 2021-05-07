MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Friday, May 7

Weather

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles: Very good chance of rain throughout. Danger of postponement here.

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians: Light rain and temperatures below 50 degrees.

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers: Light rain, but they should be able to play through it.

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves: Temperatures pushing 70 degrees and some steady wind blowing out to left-center.

Pitchers

Jack Flaherty, STL (DK $9,400)

Based on the matchup, I'm honestly baffled by Flaherty's price. The Rockies as a team have a .279 wOBA (seventh-worst) and .104 ISO (worst) on the road. Flaherty has surpassed the 22-point mark on DK in four of his last five starts going at least six innings in four starts over that span.

Sean Manaea, OAK (DK $9,200)

Part of me thinks that Manaea could be a trap based on his inconsistent pitching over his career. The other part of me is looking at how bad the Rays have been against lefties (31.3 strikeout rate, second-highest in baseball) and how well Manaea has pitched in three of his last four starts and telling myself that he'll be a sneaky arm that will be overlooked because of his salary.

Trevor Rogers, MIA (DK $8,800)

Rogers has been breaking out this season with just seven earned runs allowed in 33 innings pitched with 44 strikeouts. The Brewers have struggled with strikeouts all season long, and against lefties, they have the fifth-highest K rate in the league. The park shift favors Rogers, who gets to pitch at home for the first time since April 21, when he went seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz, TEX (DK $6,800)

If you're going to roster Folty as an SP2 on Friday, do yourself a favor and don't watch him pitch because he could potentially ruin your entire weekend. The other side of that coin is that Folty is incredibly cheap facing a lineup that is a couple of days removed from being no-hit and has the eighth-highest K rate and ninth-lowest wRC+ against righties. Folty can be extremely frustrating, especially when things get a little tough as they tend to downward spiral. But when he's on, the idea of him putting up 15 or more DK points like he has three times this season could pay big dividends with the salary relief.

Also Consider...

Carlos Rodon, CWS (DK $10,000)

Matt Shoemaker, MIN (DK $6,400)

Top Bat

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY (DK $5,100)

Sometimes the best plays are the obvious ones, and with the way Stanton has been swinging the bat over the last three weeks or so, it's hard not to lock him in against Patrick Corbin. Over his last 14 days, Stanton has 50 plate appearances and 40 batted ball events. In those cases, he has an average exit velocity of 101.1 miles per hour and a .600 wOBA. Corbin has struggled this season against righties allowing seven home runs in 17.1 innings against the split to go along with a 6.25 xFIP.

Teams to Target

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson - Nick Madrigal - Yoan Moncada - Jose Abreu

St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman - Dylan Carlson - Paul Goldschmidt - Nolan Arenado

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Giancarlo Stanton - Aaron Judge - Gleyber Torres

Top Positional Targets

Bats to consider as one-offs not already mentioned above

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto, PHI (DK $4,900)

Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,200)

Andrew Knizner, STL (DK $2,800)

First Base

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,300)

Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $4,800)

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,800)

Second Base

Marcus Semien, TOR (DK $4,000)

Jeff McNeil, NYM (DK $4,500)

Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $4,900) *also SS eligible

Third Base

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $6,100)

Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,300)

Mike Moustakas, CIN (DK $3,600)

Shortstop

Corey Seager, LAD (DK $5,600)

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,300)

Andrelton Simmons, MIN (DK $3,900)

Outfield

High Dollar

Ronald Acuna, Jr., ATL (DK $5,700)

J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $5,500)

Mid-Priced

Jesse Winker, CIN (DK $4,600)

Franmil Reyes, CLE (DK $4,400)

Cedric Mullins, $4,200)

Value