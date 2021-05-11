MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, May 11

Weather

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies: Possible light rain, cool temperatures, but the game should play.

Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks: Warm temperatures again, and it looks as if the roof will be open.

Pitchers

Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $9,800)

Buehler faces a Mariners' squad with the sixth-highest strikeout rate and second-lowest wOBA in the majors over the past two weeks. Despite not having a Buehler-Esque dominating performance to this point, this feels like a spot to me that Walker will put up a big number as a late-night hammer at his sub-10K price tag.

John Means, BAL (DK $10,300)

There's still some trepidation when rostering an Orioles' pitcher for me, but in Means' case, he's made a point to establish himself as one of the better lefties in baseball. While his strikeout numbers won't blow you away, his ability to pitch deep into games is crucial as he's pitched into the seventh inning or further in five of his six starts. The Mets' offense has still been scuffling, and Means is riding the momentum of a no-hitter.

Dylan Cease, CWS (DK $7,000)

Amid a breakout campaign, Cease comes in favorably priced against an offense that may be the biggest disappointment in the American League. Cease has 37.1 and 41 DK points respectively in his last two starts and will face a Twins team whose offensive success has been very up and down this season.

Brady Singer, KC (DK $5,700)

When looking for a cheap SP2 option with some upside, look no further than Brady Singer, who will face the Tigers for the second time. Coincidentally he dominated them on April 24, tossing seven innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts. The Tigers have not improved much at the plate since then, specifically over the past two weeks as they lead the league in strikeout rate (30.4 percent) and have a minuscule .115 team ISO over that span.

Also consider...

Matthew Boyd, DET (DK $6,300)

Jordan Montgomery, NYY (DK $7,900)

Top Bat

Yoan Moncada, CWS (DK $4,600)

Over the past two weeks, Moncada has been making consistent hard contact with an average exit velocity of 95.4 miles per hour on 22 batted ball events. Strikeouts are still a problem for Moncada, but Tuesday's pitcher from Minnesota, Kenta Maeda, has not exactly been able to miss bats. Maeda has allowed a .420 wOBA to lefties thus far, and Moncada has all three of his home runs against righties after hitting five against them in last year's shortened season and 21 against the split in 2019. Moncada has a .863 OPS at home this season with four extra-base hits.

Teams to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Corey Seager - Justin Turner - Max Muncy

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Giancarlo Stanton - Aaron Judge - Clint Frazier

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen - Rhys Hoskins - Bryce Harper - J.T. Realmuto

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson - Adam Eaton - Yoan Moncada - Jose Abreu

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Salvador Perez, KC (DK $4,500)

Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,200)

Victor Caratini, SD (DK $3,700)

First Base

Vlad Guerrero, Jr., TOR (DK $5,400)

Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,100)

Marwin Gonzalez, BOS (DK $3,400) *also 2B eligible

Second Base

Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $5,400) *also 3B eligible

Ozzie Albies, ATL (DK $4,900)

Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $4,400)

Third Base

Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,700)

Manny Machado, SD (DK $5,300)

Austin Riley, ATL (DK $4,200)

Shortstop

Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $5,900)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,900)

Didi Gregorius, PHI (DK $3,800)

Outfield

High Dollar

Ronald Acuna, Jr., ATL (DK $6,000)

J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $5,500)

Juan Soto, WAS (DK $5,300)

Mid-Priced

David Peralta, ARI (DK $4,700)

Trent Grisham, SD (DK $4,300)

Wil Myers, SD (DK $4,200)

Value