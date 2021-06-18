MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Friday, June 18

Weather

All games are clear.

Pitchers

Trevor Bauer, LAD (DK $10,600)

Facing the team that drafted him, Bauer will look to dominate the Diamondbacks similar to the way that Giants starter Kevin Gausman shut them down yesterday. His last two starts have been sub-par, to say the least, but Bauer should get back on track in Arizona.

Robbie Ray, TOR (DK $9,300)

Ray has had a great season in Toronto and has compiled 20 or more DK points in nine of his last 10 starts. The Orioles lineup continues to be one full of holes and strikeouts which works well in Ray's favor as the southpaw has 32 strikeouts in his last three starts spanning 18.1 innings pitched.

Jose Berrios, MIN (DK $8,500)

The Rangers have struggled in the power department over the past two weeks while only posting a .290 wOBA to go along with a 22 percent K rate and just an eight percent walk rate. Berrios has 20 or more DK points in four of his last five starts and should get to that number against the Rangers.

Also consider...

Alex Cobb, LAA (DK $8,800)

Yusei Kikuchi, SEA (DK $8,600)

Joey Lucchesi, NYM (DK $7,000)

Nick Pivetta, BOS (DK $8,200)

Teams To Target

Milwaukee Brewers

Dan Vogelbach - Christian Yelich - Avisail Garcia - Omar Narvaez

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Freddie Freeman - Ozzie Albies - Austin Riley

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

New York Mets

Jonathan Villar - Francisco Lindor - Pete Alonso - Dominic Smith

Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Semien - Bo Bichette - Vlad Guerrero, Jr. - Randal Grichuk

Catcher

Buster Posey, SF (DK $5,000)

Willson Contreras, CHC (DK $4,500)

Yadier Molina, STL (DK $3,300)

First Base

Matt Olson, OAK (DK $5,900)

Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $5,400)

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,600)

Second Base

Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $4,900)

Tommy Edman, STL (DK $4,300)

Adam Frazier, PIT (DK $4,100)

Third Base

Kris Bryant, CHC (DK $5,600)

Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,700)

Yoan Moncada, CWS (DK $4,600)

Shortstop

Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $6,200)

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,300)

Tim Anderson, CWS (DK $4,500)

Outfield