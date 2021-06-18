MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Friday, June 18
Weather
All games are clear.
Pitchers
Trevor Bauer, LAD (DK $10,600)
Facing the team that drafted him, Bauer will look to dominate the Diamondbacks similar to the way that Giants starter Kevin Gausman shut them down yesterday. His last two starts have been sub-par, to say the least, but Bauer should get back on track in Arizona.
Robbie Ray, TOR (DK $9,300)
Ray has had a great season in Toronto and has compiled 20 or more DK points in nine of his last 10 starts. The Orioles lineup continues to be one full of holes and strikeouts which works well in Ray's favor as the southpaw has 32 strikeouts in his last three starts spanning 18.1 innings pitched.
Jose Berrios, MIN (DK $8,500)
The Rangers have struggled in the power department over the past two weeks while only posting a .290 wOBA to go along with a 22 percent K rate and just an eight percent walk rate. Berrios has 20 or more DK points in four of his last five starts and should get to that number against the Rangers.
Also consider...
Alex Cobb, LAA (DK $8,800)
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA (DK $8,600)
Joey Lucchesi, NYM (DK $7,000)
Nick Pivetta, BOS (DK $8,200)
Teams To Target
Milwaukee Brewers
Dan Vogelbach - Christian Yelich - Avisail Garcia - Omar Narvaez
Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Freddie Freeman - Ozzie Albies - Austin Riley
Cleveland Indians
Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario
New York Mets
Jonathan Villar - Francisco Lindor - Pete Alonso - Dominic Smith
Toronto Blue Jays
Marcus Semien - Bo Bichette - Vlad Guerrero, Jr. - Randal Grichuk
Catcher
- Buster Posey, SF (DK $5,000)
- Willson Contreras, CHC (DK $4,500)
- Yadier Molina, STL (DK $3,300)
First Base
- Matt Olson, OAK (DK $5,900)
- Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $5,400)
- Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,600)
Second Base
- Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $4,900)
- Tommy Edman, STL (DK $4,300)
- Adam Frazier, PIT (DK $4,100)
Third Base
- Kris Bryant, CHC (DK $5,600)
- Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,700)
- Yoan Moncada, CWS (DK $4,600)
Shortstop
- Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $6,200)
- Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,300)
- Tim Anderson, CWS (DK $4,500)
Outfield
- Mookie Betts, LAD (DK $6,200)
- Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $5,300)
- J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $4,800)
- Mitch Haniger, SEA (DK $4,700)
- Mike Yastrzemski, SF (DK $4,400)
- Justin Upton, LAA (DK $4,100)