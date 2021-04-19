MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, April 19 - Cheat Sheet
Weather
All games play.
Pitchers
Dustin May, LAD (DK $9,700)
Despite being pulled far too early in his last start (77 pitches), May pitched well and has pitched well in both starts this season. I don't expect him to have any issues with a mediocre offense.
Jack Flaherty, STL (DK $8,500)
Flaherty's last two starts have been great coming against these Nationals and the Marlins. Since Flaherty should have his command of the strike zone back, it looks like a strong outing from him.
Also Consider...
Dylan Bundy, LAA (DK $7,700)
Brandon Woodruff, MIL (DK $9,000)
Teams to Target
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts - Corey Seager - Justin Turner - Max Muncy
Los Angeles Angels
David Fletcher - Shohei Ohtani - Mike Trout - Justin Upton
St. Louis Cardinals
Tommy Edman - Paul Goldschmidt - Nolan Arenado - Matt Carpenter