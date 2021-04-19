SI.com
MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, April 19 - Cheat Sheet

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak brings a quick rundown of Monday's main MLB DFS slate with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET
Weather

All games play.

Pitchers

Dustin May, LAD (DK $9,700)

Despite being pulled far too early in his last start (77 pitches), May pitched well and has pitched well in both starts this season. I don't expect him to have any issues with a mediocre offense.

Jack Flaherty, STL (DK $8,500)

Flaherty's last two starts have been great coming against these Nationals and the Marlins. Since Flaherty should have his command of the strike zone back, it looks like a strong outing from him.

Also Consider...

Dylan Bundy, LAA (DK $7,700)

Brandon Woodruff, MIL (DK $9,000)

Teams to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Corey Seager - Justin Turner - Max Muncy

Los Angeles Angels

David Fletcher - Shohei Ohtani - Mike Trout - Justin Upton

St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman - Paul Goldschmidt - Nolan Arenado - Matt Carpenter

