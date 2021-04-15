MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, April 15 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Weather

All games play with mild temperatures everywhere except for the Rangers at Rays game (dome).

Pitchers

Julio Urias, LAD (DK $10,100)

Urias has already shut down the Rockies this season in Colorado, and now he gets a chance to do so at home. Despite not having his best stuff in his last starts against the Nationals, Urias was still able to get the run support needed to earn a victory in 5.2 innings of work. Look for a bounce-back effort in this start against the weak Rockies' lineup.

Patrick Corbin, WAS (DK $7,800)

After ending up on the COVID list before Opening Day, Corbin was knocked around by the Dodgers in his first start of the season. They may have the best offense in the National League. Partially due to that outing, Corbin's salary has come down from $8,700 to $7,800 in a matchup against the Diamondbacks that will give him far less trouble than the Dodgers. Corbin should be the highest-owned pitcher on the slate.

Sean Manaea, OAK (DK $7,400)

I've never been a big fan of Manaea, but he did show up in his last start by limiting the Astros to six hits and one run across six innings of work. The Tigers have not been a pushover like many would have expected to this point, especially after their most recent series against the Astros. However, they are due to cool off a bit and are still a lineup in a good pitchers park that can be handled. Manaea brings with him a nice salary as well.

Teams to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Corey Seager - Max Muncy - Gavin Lux

Tampa Bay Rays

Austin Meadows - Randy Arozarena - Brandon Lowe - Yandy Diaz

Washington Nationals

Trea Turner - Juan Soto - Josh Bell - Kyle Schwarber

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Salvador Perez, KC (DK $4,900)

Mike Zunino, TB (DK $4,200)

Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $3,700)

First Base

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,300)

Carlos Santana, KC (DK $4,200)

Josh Bell, WAS (DK $3,600)

Second Base

Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $5,700)

Brandon Lowe, TB (DK $4,500) *also OF eligible

Gavin Lux, LAD (DK $3,900)

Third Base

Matt Chapman, OAK (DK $4,400)

Cavan Biggio, TOR (DK $4,200)

Yandy Diaz, TB (DK $3,300) *also 1B eligible

Shortstop

Corey Seager, LAD (DK $5,600)

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,800)

Bo Bichette, TOR (DK $4,900)

Outfield

Juan Soto, WAS (DK $6,000)

Austin Meadows, TB (DK $4,700)

Kyle Schwarber, WAS (DK $4,600)

Ramon Laureano, OAK (DK $3,800)

Joey Gallo, TEX (DK $3,700)

Andrew Benintendi, KC (DK $3,500)

