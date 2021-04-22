MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, April 22 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Weather

All games play.

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox: Cold temperatures in the low 40's

Pitchers

Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $10,000)

Despite the perceived difficult matchup, Buehler is the clear-cut best pitching option on the slate. Not only is that the case, but this is an important start for the Dodgers righty, who has been somewhat underwhelming from a DFS perspective over his first three starts, with his worst coming against these Padres. Regardless, the Padres' bats have been scuffling after a series against the Brewers in which they were able to push across just three runs in three games. This is a spot that I see Buehler dominating in.

Nick Pivetta, BOS (DK $7,400)

With the cold weather in Boston playing a factor, I don't expect a ton of offense in this game from either team. Rostering Pivetta is always a tricky proposition as his control can get away from him very quickly. The former Philly has shown the ability to put hitters away with 14 strikeouts in 14.2 innings this season, but he also has 11 walks. Despite the free passes, his first two starts of the season produced 19.7 and 17.5 DK points against the Rays and Orioles. He'll look to bounce back after a troubling effort against the White Sox against a Mariners team that hardly walks but strikes out a ton at 27.3 percent as a team.

Aaron Sanchez, SF (DK $7,100)

The theme on this slate is that pitching is very thin, which brings me to Aaron Sanchez at home against the Marlins. Sanchez, much like Pivetta above, has always had great arm talent, but issues have held him back. In Sanchez's case, it's been injuries. Now, looking healthy, Sanchez has had low pitch counts (74, 66, 82) in his first three starts but has completed five innings in two of his outings. There is some risk here, but the trend looks as if Sanchez is getting stretched out as the season continues on. If we can get 90 pitches and six solid innings out of Sanchez, we'll consider that a productive effort.

Top Bat

Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,000)

Alonso cracked a monster home run last night in what ended up a losing effort for the Mets. Alonso has the highest hard-hit rate (69.8 percent) and the highest average exit velocity (100 mph). Alonso has a career fly-ball rate of 44 percent and .301 career ISO against righties. Alonso is my favorite bat of all position players on Thursday at a fairly strong position on the slate.

Teams to Target

Houston Astros

Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez - Carlos Correa

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Justin Turner - Will Smith - Max Muncy

New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo - Francisco Lindor - Pete Alonso - Michael Conforto

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Will Smith, LAD (DK $4,800)

Buster Posey, SF (DK $3,900)

James McCann, NYM (DK $3,600)

First Base

Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $5,100) *also OF eligible

Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,000)

Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $4,600)

Second Base

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $3,100)

Chris Taylor, LAD (DK $4,900) *also OF eligible

Tommy La Stella, SF (DK $3,800)

Third Base

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $5,500)

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $4,800)

Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,800)

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,700)

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,700)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $5,100)

Outfield

Mike Trout, LAA (DK $5,800)

Michael Brantley, HOU (DK $5,000)

Alex Verdugo, BOS (DK $4,400)

Kyle Tucker, HOU (DK $4,200)

Michael Conforto, NYM (DK $3,500)

Justin Upton, LAA (DK $3,300)

