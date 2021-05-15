MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Saturday, May 14 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Weather

All games play.

Pitchers

Trevor Bauer, LAD (DK $11,000)

Bauer is one of two 10K+ pitchers worth considering on Saturday as far as I'm concerned. The Marlins' offense doesn't pose an overwhelming threat. Considering the strikeout upside Bauer possesses and how deep he typically goes into games, he is the safest arm on the slate.

Carlos Rodon, CWS (DK $10,000)

Starting the season lights out, Rodon has allowed just one earned run in 25 innings while recording 32 strikeouts. He faced the Royals his last time out and was able to shut them down across six innings, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him do it again.

Chris Paddack, SD (DK $7,700)

The Cardinals bats have been about middle of the pack over the last week, and Paddack is priced in a good spot for an SP2 on Saturday. In a good pitchers park expected to have a full workload after being on a pitch count in his last start, I'm high on Paddack.

Domingo German, NYY (DK $7,900)

On April 28th, German dominated the Orioles over seven innings while allowed three hits, no runs, and six strikeouts. Baltimore has not made it easy on pitchers over the past week, but I would expect that German, who should per popular, will be able to back up his performance a few starts ago against the division rival.

Also consider

Tristan McKenzie, CLE (DK $7,300)

Luis Garcia, HOU (DK $8,400)

Teams to Target

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Giancarlo Stanton - Aaron Judge - Luke Voit

Cincinnati Reds

Nick Senzel - Jesse Winker - Nick Castellanos - Mike Moustakas

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Corey Seager - Justin Turner - Max Muncy

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto, PHI (DK $4,600)

Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,500)

Austin Hedges, CLE (DK $2,700)

First Base

Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $5,000)

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,700)

Nate Lowe, TEX (DK $4,200)

Second Base

Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $5,100) *also 3B eligible

Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $4,500)

Cesar Hernandez, CLE (DK $4,200)

Third Base

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,900)

Manny Machado, SD (DK $5,400)

Austin Riley, ATL (DK $4,000)

Shortstop

Trevor Story, COL (DK $6,000)

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,800)

Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $4,000)

Outfield