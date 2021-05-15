MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Saturday, May 14 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Saturday, May 15 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet
Weather
All games play.
Pitchers
Trevor Bauer, LAD (DK $11,000)
Bauer is one of two 10K+ pitchers worth considering on Saturday as far as I'm concerned. The Marlins' offense doesn't pose an overwhelming threat. Considering the strikeout upside Bauer possesses and how deep he typically goes into games, he is the safest arm on the slate.
Carlos Rodon, CWS (DK $10,000)
Starting the season lights out, Rodon has allowed just one earned run in 25 innings while recording 32 strikeouts. He faced the Royals his last time out and was able to shut them down across six innings, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him do it again.
Chris Paddack, SD (DK $7,700)
The Cardinals bats have been about middle of the pack over the last week, and Paddack is priced in a good spot for an SP2 on Saturday. In a good pitchers park expected to have a full workload after being on a pitch count in his last start, I'm high on Paddack.
Domingo German, NYY (DK $7,900)
On April 28th, German dominated the Orioles over seven innings while allowed three hits, no runs, and six strikeouts. Baltimore has not made it easy on pitchers over the past week, but I would expect that German, who should per popular, will be able to back up his performance a few starts ago against the division rival.
Also consider
Tristan McKenzie, CLE (DK $7,300)
Luis Garcia, HOU (DK $8,400)
Teams to Target
Houston Astros
Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez
New York Yankees
D.J. Lemahieu - Giancarlo Stanton - Aaron Judge - Luke Voit
Cincinnati Reds
Nick Senzel - Jesse Winker - Nick Castellanos - Mike Moustakas
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts - Corey Seager - Justin Turner - Max Muncy
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- J.T. Realmuto, PHI (DK $4,600)
- Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,500)
- Austin Hedges, CLE (DK $2,700)
First Base
- Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $5,000)
- Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,700)
- Nate Lowe, TEX (DK $4,200)
Second Base
- Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $5,100) *also 3B eligible
- Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $4,500)
- Cesar Hernandez, CLE (DK $4,200)
Third Base
- Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,900)
- Manny Machado, SD (DK $5,400)
- Austin Riley, ATL (DK $4,000)
Shortstop
- Trevor Story, COL (DK $6,000)
- Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,800)
- Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $4,000)
Outfield
- Juan Soto, WAS (DK $5,600)
- David Peralta, ARI (DK $4,500)
- Andrew McCutchen, PHI (DK $4,200)
- Kyle Schwarber, WAS (DK $3,600)
- Jordan Luplow, CLE (DK $3,400)
- Kyle Tucker, HOU (DK $3,200)