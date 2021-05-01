MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Saturday, May 1 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet
Weather
All games play.
Pitchers
Zac Gallen, ARI (DK $8,900)
Gallen was lights out in his last start against a good Braves offense in what was his second start in a row on the road. On Saturday at home Gallen will face the Rockies who have been worth picking on all season to this point and will continue to be throughout the summer.
Dustin May, LAD (DK $9,800)
The one issue with May is wondering whether or not Dave Roberts will allow him to stay in the game long enough. May has seen his starts result in 85, 71, 92, and 93 pitches this season while being in control in each outing. May shouldn't have trouble with the Brewers lineup but in what should be a pitcher's duel, we'd really like May to end up with a win at this price.
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS (DK $8,700)
E-Rod's comeback story has been great and should continue in a positive light against the Rangers who are not afraid to strike out. Rodriguez has surpassed 20 DK points in three of his four starts this season and I'd expect that to be the case on Saturday.
Also Consider...
Griffin Canning, LAA (DK $7,200)
Blake Snell, SD (DK $9,500)
Teams to Target
Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuna - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Ozzie Albies
Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts - Rafael Devers
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Carson Kelly, ARI (DK $4,500)
- Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $4,200)
- Danny Jansen, TOR (DK $2,100)
First Base
- Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $5,300) *also OF eligible
- Asdrubal Cabrera, ARI (DK $3,300) *also 3B eligible
Second Base
- Max Muncy, LAD (DK $4,500) *also 1B eligible
- Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $3,700)
Third Base
- Manny Machado, SD (DK $4,900)
- Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $4,700)
Shortstop
- Bo Bichette, TOR (DK $5,600)
- Fernando Tatis, Jr., (DK $5,900)
- Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $4,000)
Outfield
- Mike Trout, LAA (DK $6,200)
- George Springer, TOR (DK $4,600)
- Jared Walsh, LAA (DK $4,300) *also 1B eligible
- Cavan Biggio, TOR (DK $4,000) *also 3B eligible
- Justin Upton, LAA (DK $3,600)
- Jurickson Profar, SD (DK $3,200)