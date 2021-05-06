Sports Illustrated home
MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, May 6 - Early Slate Cheat Sheet

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Thursday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 1:05 pm ET
Weather

All games play.

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $10,500)

Despite a tough matchup against the Astros, it's hard to argue with the upside that Cole brings to the table at a sub-11K price tag.

Zack Wheeler, PHI (DK $9,600)

In what should be a great pitching matchup, I'll give Wheeler the edge at home against a Brewers lineup that is missing Christian Yelich and has been inconsistent overall.

Nathan Eovaldi, BOS (DK $8,400)

Eovaldi comes in at a great value against one of the heavier strikeout teams in baseball. Coming off of a good start against the Rangers, Eovaldi should be a popular option on Thursday.

Michael Pineda, MIN (DK $7,500)

Along with Eovaldi, Pineda should be a popular SP2 option against a Rangers offense with one of the highest strikeout rates in the game.

Also Consider...

Tristan McKenzie, CLE (DK $6,600)

Taijuan Walker, NYM (DK $7,000)

Teams to Target

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna, Jr., - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Austin Riley

Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Semien - Bo Bichette - Vlad Guerrero, Jr., - Teoscar Hernandez

Boston Red Sox

Enrique Hernandez - Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martínez - Xander Bogaerts

Minnesota Twins

Max Kepler - Josh Donaldson - Byron Buxton - Nelson Cruz

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

  • Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $4,900)
  • Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,100)
  • Yan Gomes, WAS (DK $3,400)

First Base

  • Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,200)
  • Josh Bell, WAS (DK $4,100)
  • Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,000)

Second Base

  • Cesar Hernandez, CLE (DK $3,800)
  • Jeff McNeil, NYM (DK $4,400)
  • Marcus Semien, TOR (DK $4,600) *also SS eligible

Third Base

  • Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,700)
  • Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $4,900)
  • Cavan Biggio, TOR (DK $3,500) *also OF eligible

Shortstop

  • Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,300)
  • Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $5,000)
  • Andrelton Simmons, MIN (DK $3,900)

Outfield

  • Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $4,900)
  • Franmil Reyes, CLE (DK $4,500)
  • Michael Conforto, NYM (DK $3,800)
  • Jordan Luplow, CLE (DK $3,700)
  • Jorge Soler, KC (DK $3,200)
  • Aaron Hicks, NYY (DK $2,900)

bichette
Baseball+

