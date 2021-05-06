MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, May 6 - Early Slate Cheat Sheet
Weather
All games play.
Pitchers
Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $10,500)
Despite a tough matchup against the Astros, it's hard to argue with the upside that Cole brings to the table at a sub-11K price tag.
Zack Wheeler, PHI (DK $9,600)
In what should be a great pitching matchup, I'll give Wheeler the edge at home against a Brewers lineup that is missing Christian Yelich and has been inconsistent overall.
Nathan Eovaldi, BOS (DK $8,400)
Eovaldi comes in at a great value against one of the heavier strikeout teams in baseball. Coming off of a good start against the Rangers, Eovaldi should be a popular option on Thursday.
Michael Pineda, MIN (DK $7,500)
Along with Eovaldi, Pineda should be a popular SP2 option against a Rangers offense with one of the highest strikeout rates in the game.
Also Consider...
Tristan McKenzie, CLE (DK $6,600)
Taijuan Walker, NYM (DK $7,000)
Teams to Target
Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuna, Jr., - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Austin Riley
Toronto Blue Jays
Marcus Semien - Bo Bichette - Vlad Guerrero, Jr., - Teoscar Hernandez
Boston Red Sox
Enrique Hernandez - Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martínez - Xander Bogaerts
Minnesota Twins
Max Kepler - Josh Donaldson - Byron Buxton - Nelson Cruz
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $4,900)
- Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,100)
- Yan Gomes, WAS (DK $3,400)
First Base
- Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,200)
- Josh Bell, WAS (DK $4,100)
- Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,000)
Second Base
- Cesar Hernandez, CLE (DK $3,800)
- Jeff McNeil, NYM (DK $4,400)
- Marcus Semien, TOR (DK $4,600) *also SS eligible
Third Base
- Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,700)
- Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $4,900)
- Cavan Biggio, TOR (DK $3,500) *also OF eligible
Shortstop
- Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,300)
- Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $5,000)
- Andrelton Simmons, MIN (DK $3,900)
Outfield
- Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $4,900)
- Franmil Reyes, CLE (DK $4,500)
- Michael Conforto, NYM (DK $3,800)
- Jordan Luplow, CLE (DK $3,700)
- Jorge Soler, KC (DK $3,200)
- Aaron Hicks, NYY (DK $2,900)