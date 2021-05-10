MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 10 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet
Weather
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies: Rain is in the forecast and could cause a delayed start, in-game delay, or even postponement.
Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks: The roof should be open, giving a bump to the bats in this game.
Pitchers
Alex Wood, SF (DK $9,800)
Outside of his last start, which came in Colorado, Wood has been lights-out, recording 27.9, 30.6, and 20.1 DraftKings in his other three outings. In a start against a heavy strikeout team in a good ballpark, Wood should flourish again.
Martin Perez, BOS (DK $7,300)
Perez has bounced back in his last two starts after a rough beginning to the season. Against the Tigers and Rangers, Perez went a combined 11.1 innings with three earned runs allowed and 13 strikeouts. The Orioles have just a .153 ISO against lefties this season while posting a 24 percent K rate while walking just five percent of the time.
Also Consider...
Tyler Mahle, CIN (DK $9,400)
Jose Suarez, LAA (DK $5,600)
Teams to Target
Boston Red Sox
Marwin Gonzalez - Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts
Los Angeles Angels
David Fletcher - Mike Trout - Jared Walsh - Justin Upton
Cincinnati Reds
Jesse Winker - Nick Castellanos - Mike Moustakas - Eugenio Suarez
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Buster Posey, SF (DK $4,800)
- Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $4,300)
- Tucker Barnhart, CIN (DK $3.500)
First Base
- Eric Hosmer, SD (DK $5,000)
- Pavin Smith, ARI (DK $4,000) *also OF eligible
- Brandon Belt, SF (DK $4,300)
Second Base
- Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $5,200) *also 3B eligible
- Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $4,400)
- Adam Frazier, PIT (DK $3,800)
Third Base
- Manny Machado, SD (DK $5,500)
- Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,200)
- Evan Longoria, SF (DK $3,600)
Shortstop
- Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $5,900)
- Brandon Crawford, SF (DK $4,200)
- Miguel Rojas, MIA (DK $4,700)
Outfield
- Mike Trout, LAA (DK $5,800)
- Yordan Alvarez, HOU (DK $5,100)
- Wil Myers, SD (DK $4,200)
- Corey Dickerson, MIA (DK $4,100)
- Nick Senzel, CIN (DK $3,100)
- Hunter Renfroe, BOS (DK $3,000)