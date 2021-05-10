Sports Illustrated home
MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 10 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Monday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 6:35 pm ET
Weather

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies: Rain is in the forecast and could cause a delayed start, in-game delay, or even postponement.

Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks: The roof should be open, giving a bump to the bats in this game.

Pitchers

Alex Wood, SF (DK $9,800)

Outside of his last start, which came in Colorado, Wood has been lights-out, recording 27.9, 30.6, and 20.1 DraftKings in his other three outings. In a start against a heavy strikeout team in a good ballpark, Wood should flourish again.

Martin Perez, BOS (DK $7,300)

Perez has bounced back in his last two starts after a rough beginning to the season. Against the Tigers and Rangers, Perez went a combined 11.1 innings with three earned runs allowed and 13 strikeouts. The Orioles have just a .153 ISO against lefties this season while posting a 24 percent K rate while walking just five percent of the time.

Also Consider...

Tyler Mahle, CIN (DK $9,400)

Jose Suarez, LAA (DK $5,600)

Teams to Target

Boston Red Sox

Marwin Gonzalez - Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts

Los Angeles Angels

David Fletcher - Mike Trout - Jared Walsh - Justin Upton

Cincinnati Reds

Jesse Winker - Nick Castellanos - Mike Moustakas - Eugenio Suarez

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

  • Buster Posey, SF (DK $4,800)
  • Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $4,300)
  • Tucker Barnhart, CIN (DK $3.500)

First Base

  • Eric Hosmer, SD (DK $5,000)
  • Pavin Smith, ARI (DK $4,000) *also OF eligible
  • Brandon Belt, SF (DK $4,300)

Second Base

  • Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $5,200) *also 3B eligible
  • Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $4,400)
  • Adam Frazier, PIT (DK $3,800)

Third Base

  • Manny Machado, SD (DK $5,500)
  • Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,200)
  • Evan Longoria, SF (DK $3,600)

Shortstop

  • Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $5,900)
  • Brandon Crawford, SF (DK $4,200)
  • Miguel Rojas, MIA (DK $4,700)

Outfield

  • Mike Trout, LAA (DK $5,800)
  • Yordan Alvarez, HOU (DK $5,100)
  • Wil Myers, SD (DK $4,200)
  • Corey Dickerson, MIA (DK $4,100)
  • Nick Senzel, CIN (DK $3,100)
  • Hunter Renfroe, BOS (DK $3,000)

