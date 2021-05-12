MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, May 12 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Weather

All games play.

Pitchers

Top Tier

Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $10,500)

The Rays have been one of the highest strikeout vulnerable teams in the American League of late, and in his first start against them this season, Cole was able to strike out 10 in 6.1 innings.

Brandon Woodruff, MIL (DK $9,800)

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta was able to handle the Cardinals on Tuesday, and Woodruff, who should come in lower owned than usual, should be able to follow suit as he's been getting good strikeout numbers and has pitched at least six innings in all but one start this season, his first of the season.

Next Tier

Danny Duffy, KC (DK $8,900)

The Tigers were able to get to Brady Singer on Monday, but that doesn't deny the fact that they've been one of the highest strikeout rate teams in the league all season long, especially against lefties. Duffy struck out eight Tigers in five innings back on April 25.

Julio Urias, LAD (DK $8,700)

Urias was knocked around the yard in his last start against the Angels, but Wednesday's AL West opponent should be much easier to navigate through. Like the Tigers above, the Mariners have struggled with strikeouts all season, and Urias has six or more strikeouts in four of his seven starts, including hitting double digits twice.

Value/SP2 Options

Jon Gant, STL (DK $6,900)

While it's always a concern whether or not we can get five innings out of Gant, he's gone five or more in four of his last five starts. The Brewers have the eighth-lowest wOBA over the last two weeks, with the seventh-lowest walk rate over that span.

Jon Lester, WAS (DK $6,600)

Lester will be making his third start of the season, and he's gone five innings in each start to this point. The Phillies have the third-lowest wOBA over the past two weeks and are pushing a 30 percent K rate over that span. While run support against Zack Wheeler may be difficult to come by, Lester is favorably priced at $6,600.

Teams to Target

Kansas City Royals

Whit Merrifield - Carlos Santana - Salvador Perez - Jorge Soler

Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts - Rafael Devers

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson - Yoan Moncada - Jose Abreu - Yermin Mercedes

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Austin Riley

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,300)

William Contreras, ATL (DK $3,700)

Martin Maldonado, HOU (DK $2,800)

First Base

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,500)

Jared Walsh, LAA (DK $4,600) *also OF eligible

Miguel Sano, MIN (DK $3,500)

Second Base

Jose Altuve, HOU (DK $5,500)

Marcus Semien, TOR (DK $4,800)

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $3,300) *also SS eligible

Third Base

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $5,200)

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $5,100)

Starlin Castro, WAS (DK $2,900)

Shortstop

Bo Bichette, TOR (DK $5,500)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,800)

Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $4,000)

Outfield