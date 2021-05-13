MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, May 13 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Weather

All games play.

Pitchers

Zach Plesac, CLE (DK $8,300)

Plesac comes in at a fantastic value based on his recent performances and his opponent in the Seattle Mariners. He should be one of the most popular pitchers on the slate.

Trevor Rogers, MIA (DK $9,300)

Rogers has been impressive this season with at least six strikeouts in every game and has allowed no more than three earned runs in any start. The Diamondbacks' offense has been solid against lefties, but Rogers has shown that he has the upside we're looking for on a short slate.

Jameson Taillon, NYY (DK $7,700)

The first-year Yankee Taillon has been a bit of a mixed bag this season. Considering what Taillon's salary is and how susceptible the Rays offense has been to the strikeout, I feel that he's a risk worth taking.

Also Consider...

Garrett Richards, BOS (DK $8,200)

Teams to Target

Cincinnati Reds

Nick Senzel - Jesse Winker - Nick Castellanos - Mike Moustakas

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario - Franmil Reyes

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Gary Sanchez, NYY (DK $4,700)

Tucker Barnhart, CIN (DK $4,100)

Jason Castro / Martin Maldonado, HOU (DK $3,200 / $2,900)

First Base

Luke Voit, NYY (DK $4,800)

Josh Naylor, CLE (DK $3,500) *also OF eligible

Jesus Aguilar, MIA (DK $4,500)

Second Base

Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $5,000) *also 3B eligible

Nick Senzel, CIN (DK $3,700) *also OF eligible

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $5,400) *also 3B eligible

Third Base

Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,700)

Eugenio Suarez, CIN (DK $4,900)

Brian Anderson, MIA (DK $3,800)

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,500)

Trevor Story, COL (DK $5,300)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,900)

Outfield