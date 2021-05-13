Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, May 13 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, May 13 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Thursday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET
Author:
Publish date:
SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Thursday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET

Weather

All games play.

Pitchers

Zach Plesac, CLE (DK $8,300)

Plesac comes in at a fantastic value based on his recent performances and his opponent in the Seattle Mariners. He should be one of the most popular pitchers on the slate.

Trevor Rogers, MIA (DK $9,300)

Rogers has been impressive this season with at least six strikeouts in every game and has allowed no more than three earned runs in any start. The Diamondbacks' offense has been solid against lefties, but Rogers has shown that he has the upside we're looking for on a short slate.

Jameson Taillon, NYY (DK $7,700)

The first-year Yankee Taillon has been a bit of a mixed bag this season. Considering what Taillon's salary is and how susceptible the Rays offense has been to the strikeout, I feel that he's a risk worth taking.

Also Consider...

Garrett Richards, BOS (DK $8,200)

Teams to Target

Cincinnati Reds

Nick Senzel - Jesse Winker - Nick Castellanos - Mike Moustakas

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario - Franmil Reyes

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

  • Gary Sanchez, NYY (DK $4,700)
  • Tucker Barnhart, CIN (DK $4,100)
  • Jason Castro / Martin Maldonado, HOU (DK $3,200 / $2,900)

First Base

  • Luke Voit, NYY (DK $4,800)
  • Josh Naylor, CLE (DK $3,500) *also OF eligible
  • Jesus Aguilar, MIA (DK $4,500)

Second Base

  • Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $5,000) *also 3B eligible
  • Nick Senzel, CIN (DK $3,700) *also OF eligible
  • D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $5,400) *also 3B eligible

Third Base

  • Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,700)
  • Eugenio Suarez, CIN (DK $4,900)
  • Brian Anderson, MIA (DK $3,800)

Shortstop

  • Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,500)
  • Trevor Story, COL (DK $5,300)
  • Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,900)

Outfield

  • J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $5,300)
  • Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $4,700)
  • Corey Dickerson, MIA (DK $4,100)
  • Joey Gallo, TEX (DK $4,000)
  • Aaron Hicks, NYY (DK $3,600)
  • Kyle Tucker, HOU (DK $3,500)

jose ramirez
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, May 13 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Utah Jazz Bojan Bogdanovic
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, May 12

whit
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, May 12 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Boston Celtics Evan Fournier
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, May 11

moncada
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, May 11

xander
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 10 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

NASCAR Martin Truex Jr.
NASCAR+

NASCAR DFS: 2021 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway DraftKings & Fanduel Lineup Plays

NASCAR Kevin Harvick
NASCAR+

Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway Quick Picks