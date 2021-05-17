MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 17 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Weather

All games set to play.

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $10,900)

Cole is one of three 10K-plus pitchers going on Monday and it's tough to imagine not have two of them. The Rangers are one of the most strikeout-prone teams in the league and Cole has recorded 78 strikeouts in 52.2 innings. Not much to overthink here.

Yu Darvish, SD (DK $10,200)

Darvish will be the chalk SP1 on this slate. Simply put, facing the Rockies at home presents a great matchup and Darvish's salary isn't prohibitive at all.

Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $10,000)

Much like Darvish, Buehler is in a great matchup against the Diamondbacks as he's still looking for his first defining outing of the season. Buehler is yet to face the Diamondbacks this season but he'll be looking to shut down the division rival on Monday night.

SP2 Plays

Casey Mize, DET (DK $6,900)

J.A. Happ, MIN (DK $7,100)

Yusei Kikuchi, SEA (DK $7,800)

Teams to Target

Los Angeles Angels

David Fletcher - Shohei Ohtani - Mike Trout - Anthony Rendon

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Luke Voit - Aaron Judge - Gary Sanchez

Chicago Cubs

Kris Bryant - Javier Baez - Anthony Rizzo - Willson Contreras

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $4,800)

Yan Gomes, WAS (DK $4,200)

James McCann, NYM (DK $3,200)

First Base

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,600)

Jared Walsh, LAA (DK $4,600)

Josh Bell, WAS (DK $3,200)

Second Base

Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $5,100)

Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK 4,200) *also 1B eligible

Nick Madrigal, CWS (DK $3,000)

Third Base

Manny Machado, SD (DK $5,500)

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $5,100)

Austin Riley, ATL (DK $4,000)

Shortstop

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,800)

Tim Anderson, CWS (DK $5,300)

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,400)

Outfield