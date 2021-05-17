MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 17 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet
Weather
All games set to play.
Pitchers
Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $10,900)
Cole is one of three 10K-plus pitchers going on Monday and it's tough to imagine not have two of them. The Rangers are one of the most strikeout-prone teams in the league and Cole has recorded 78 strikeouts in 52.2 innings. Not much to overthink here.
Yu Darvish, SD (DK $10,200)
Darvish will be the chalk SP1 on this slate. Simply put, facing the Rockies at home presents a great matchup and Darvish's salary isn't prohibitive at all.
Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $10,000)
Much like Darvish, Buehler is in a great matchup against the Diamondbacks as he's still looking for his first defining outing of the season. Buehler is yet to face the Diamondbacks this season but he'll be looking to shut down the division rival on Monday night.
SP2 Plays
Casey Mize, DET (DK $6,900)
J.A. Happ, MIN (DK $7,100)
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA (DK $7,800)
Teams to Target
Los Angeles Angels
David Fletcher - Shohei Ohtani - Mike Trout - Anthony Rendon
New York Yankees
D.J. Lemahieu - Luke Voit - Aaron Judge - Gary Sanchez
Chicago Cubs
Kris Bryant - Javier Baez - Anthony Rizzo - Willson Contreras
Cleveland Indians
Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Mitch Garver, MIN (DK $4,800)
- Yan Gomes, WAS (DK $4,200)
- James McCann, NYM (DK $3,200)
First Base
- Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,600)
- Jared Walsh, LAA (DK $4,600)
- Josh Bell, WAS (DK $3,200)
Second Base
- Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $5,100)
- Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK 4,200) *also 1B eligible
- Nick Madrigal, CWS (DK $3,000)
Third Base
- Manny Machado, SD (DK $5,500)
- Justin Turner, LAD (DK $5,100)
- Austin Riley, ATL (DK $4,000)
Shortstop
- Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,800)
- Tim Anderson, CWS (DK $5,300)
- Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,400)
Outfield
- Mike Trout, LAA (DK $6,100)
- Mookie Betts, LAD (DK $5,900)
- Juan Soto, WAS (DK $5,300)
- Kyle Schwarber, WAS (DK $3,700)
- Tommy Pham, SD (DK $3,200)