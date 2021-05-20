MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, May 20 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Thursday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET

Weather

All games play.

Pitchers

Nick Pivetta, BOS (DK $9,600)

Through eight starts, Pivetta has been fantastic, recording 42 strikeouts in 42.2 innings and has pitched six innings in three of his last five starts. While the Blue Jays bats are dangerous, they are prone to strikeouts at times.

Drew Smyly, ATL (DK $8,400)

Smyly should be very popular here against an offensively challenged Pirate club.

Vince Velasquez, PHI (DK $7,500)

Velasquez has pitched into the sixth inning in each of his last three starts, a feat that hasn't been common for him over the years. The Marlins have been striking out a ton, and Velasquez has at least six strikeouts in each of his last three outings.

Teams to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Max Muncy - Justin Turner - Will Smith

Boston Red Sox

Enrique Hernandez - Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martínez - Xander Bogaerts

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Ozzie Albies

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $4,500)

Andrew Knapp, PHI (DK $2,300)

First Base

Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,500)

Pavin Smith, ARI (DK $3,500)

Second Base

Gavin Lux, LAD (DK $3,600)

Eduardo Escobar, ARI (DK $4,600)

Third Base

Alec Bohm, PHI (DK $3,600)

Austin Riley, ATL (DK $3,500)

Shortstop

Nick Maton, PHI (DK $3,100)

Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $3,800)

Outfield