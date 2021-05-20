MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, May 20 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet
Weather
All games play.
Pitchers
Nick Pivetta, BOS (DK $9,600)
Through eight starts, Pivetta has been fantastic, recording 42 strikeouts in 42.2 innings and has pitched six innings in three of his last five starts. While the Blue Jays bats are dangerous, they are prone to strikeouts at times.
Drew Smyly, ATL (DK $8,400)
Smyly should be very popular here against an offensively challenged Pirate club.
Vince Velasquez, PHI (DK $7,500)
Velasquez has pitched into the sixth inning in each of his last three starts, a feat that hasn't been common for him over the years. The Marlins have been striking out a ton, and Velasquez has at least six strikeouts in each of his last three outings.
Teams to Target
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts - Max Muncy - Justin Turner - Will Smith
Boston Red Sox
Enrique Hernandez - Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martínez - Xander Bogaerts
Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Ozzie Albies
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $4,500)
- Andrew Knapp, PHI (DK $2,300)
First Base
- Rhys Hoskins, PHI (DK $4,500)
- Pavin Smith, ARI (DK $3,500)
Second Base
- Gavin Lux, LAD (DK $3,600)
- Eduardo Escobar, ARI (DK $4,600)
Third Base
- Alec Bohm, PHI (DK $3,600)
- Austin Riley, ATL (DK $3,500)
Shortstop
- Nick Maton, PHI (DK $3,100)
- Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $3,800)
Outfield
- Ketel Marte, ARI (DK $5,400)
- Bryce Harper, OF (DK $5,300)
- David Peralta, ARI (DK $4,100)
- Hunter Renfroe, BOS (DK $3,700)