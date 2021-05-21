Sports Illustrated home
MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Friday, May 21 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Friday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET
SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Friday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET

Weather

All games play.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies: Hitting conditions will be pristine. This isn't a "fade Coors" spot necessarily.

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies: Warm temperatures with the wind blowing out pretty well to right-center in what is already a good hitters park.

Pitchers

Trevor Bauer, LAD (DK $11,900)

Thursday's 19-run outburst aside, the Giants' offense has been solid of late but Bauer has been money of late recording seven or more strikeouts in each of his last three starts. Pricey? Yes. But safe? Definitely.

Tyler Glasnow, TB (DK $11,200)

Taking a slight step down from Bauer, Glasnow finds himself in a high-upside spot against a dangerous, yet strikeout-friendly lineup. Glasnow has recorded double-digit strikeouts in five of his eight starts this season including one game against Toronto on April 23. 

Ian Anderson, ATL (DK $10,500)

It's been common and will continue to be common to pick on the Pirates. Anderson is priced up considering the matchup and how he's pitched of late which could shy some away from rostering him.

Chris Paddack, SD (DK $8,600)

Despite Paddack's start to the season being a bit of a rollercoaster ride I'd be shocked if he weren't one of the more popular arms on the slate when seeing that he'll be facing the putrid Mariners lineup.

Mike Minor, KC (DK $7,500)

Another bad offense to target is the Detroit Tigers who have specifically struggled against lefties posting the highest K rate in the league against southpaws. Minor dominated the Tigers earlier this season then went through a couple of rough starts before bouncing back his last time out dominating the Whitesox.

Teams to Target

Colorado Rockies

Raimel Tapia - Trevor Story - Charlie Blackmon - C.J. Cron - Ryan McMahon

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis, Jr. - Manny Machado - Eric Hosmer - Tommy Pham

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez

Washington Nationals

Trea Turner - Juan Soto - Josh Bell - Kyle Schwarber

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

  • Salvador Perez, KC (DK $5,000)
  • Tucker Barnhart, CIN (DK $4,100)
  • Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $3,900)

First Base

  • Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $4,500)
  • Travis Shaw, MIL (DK $3,900)
  • Yandy Diaz, TB (DK $3,400)

Second Base

  • Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $5,700)
  • Jed Lowrie, OAK (DK $4,300)
  • Jazz Chisholm, Jr., MIA (DK $4,000)

Third Base

  • Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,600)
  • Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $5,000)
  • Austin Riley, ATL (DK $3,900)

Shortstop

  • Tim Anderson, CWS (DK $5,600)
  • Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,700)
  • Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $4,200)

Outfield

  • Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $5,800)
  • Kris Bryant, CHC (DK $5,000)
  • Marcell Ozuna, ATL (DK $4,900)
  • Andrew McCutchen, PHI (DK $4,300)
  • David Peralta, ARI (DK $4,100)
  • Joey Gallo, TEX (DK $3,800)
  • Jorge Soler, KC (DK $3,700)
  • Joc Pederson, CHC (DK $3,600)

