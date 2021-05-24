MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 24

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Monday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.

Weather

All games are in-play.

Pitchers

Blake Snell, SD (DK $8,900)

Snell should find himself in a pitcher's duel with Brewers' starter Brandon Woodruff but Snell is priced much lower than Woodruff at $8,900. Snell's K rate is solid, the Brewers lineup is not one that will pose a massive threat, and the southpaw should be pretty popular.

Lance Lynn, CWS (DK $9,300)

Solid and steady is the best way to describe Lynn who has a favorable salary against an inconsistent offensive club. You know what you're going to get out of Lynn and that's generally a solid six innings with a chance at a victory.

David Peterson, NYM (DK $7,000)

The Rockies have shown to be a struggling offense away from Coors Field and Peterson has flashed some good outings this season eclipsing 20 DK points three times, including a 34.5 point total on April 14 against the Phillies.

Matt Shoemaker, MIN (DK $5,800)

The only attractive facets of Shoemaker are his salary and the matchup in front of him. The Orioles' lineups are one that can be handled and at just $5,800 Shoemaker brings great value as an SP2 option.

Also consider...

John Means, BAL (DK $10,200)

Teams to Target

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson - Adam Eaton - Jose Abreu - Yoan Moncada

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,600)

James McCann, NYM (DK $3,300)

First Base

Eric Hosmer, SD (DK $4,300)

Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,600)

Second Base

Jed Lowrie, OAK (DK $4,100)

Jonathan Schoop, DET (DK $3,300)

Third Base

Matt Chapman, OAK (DK $4,900)

Jonathan Villar, NYM (DK $3,400)

Shortstop

Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $6,200)

Niko Goodrum, DET (DK $4,000)

Outfield