MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 24

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Monday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.
Weather

All games are in-play.

Pitchers

Blake Snell, SD (DK $8,900)

Snell should find himself in a pitcher's duel with Brewers' starter Brandon Woodruff but Snell is priced much lower than Woodruff at $8,900. Snell's K rate is solid, the Brewers lineup is not one that will pose a massive threat, and the southpaw should be pretty popular.

Lance Lynn, CWS (DK $9,300)

Solid and steady is the best way to describe Lynn who has a favorable salary against an inconsistent offensive club. You know what you're going to get out of Lynn and that's generally a solid six innings with a chance at a victory.

David Peterson, NYM (DK $7,000)

The Rockies have shown to be a struggling offense away from Coors Field and Peterson has flashed some good outings this season eclipsing 20 DK points three times, including a 34.5 point total on April 14 against the Phillies.

Matt Shoemaker, MIN (DK $5,800)

The only attractive facets of Shoemaker are his salary and the matchup in front of him. The Orioles' lineups are one that can be handled and at just $5,800 Shoemaker brings great value as an SP2 option.

Also consider...

John Means, BAL (DK $10,200)

Teams to Target

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson - Adam Eaton - Jose Abreu - Yoan Moncada

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

  • Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,600)
  • James McCann, NYM (DK $3,300)

First Base

  • Eric Hosmer, SD (DK $4,300)
  • Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,600)

Second Base

  • Jed Lowrie, OAK (DK $4,100)
  • Jonathan Schoop, DET (DK $3,300)

Third Base

  • Matt Chapman, OAK (DK $4,900)
  • Jonathan Villar, NYM (DK $3,400)

Shortstop

  • Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $6,200)
  • Niko Goodrum, DET (DK $4,000)

Outfield

  • Jared Kelenic, SEA (DK $3,700)
  • Cedric Mullins, BAL (DK $4,100)
  • Mitch Haniger, SEA (DK $4,600)
  • Ramon Laureano, OAK (DK $5,600)

