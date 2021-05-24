MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 24
Weather
All games are in-play.
Pitchers
Blake Snell, SD (DK $8,900)
Snell should find himself in a pitcher's duel with Brewers' starter Brandon Woodruff but Snell is priced much lower than Woodruff at $8,900. Snell's K rate is solid, the Brewers lineup is not one that will pose a massive threat, and the southpaw should be pretty popular.
Lance Lynn, CWS (DK $9,300)
Solid and steady is the best way to describe Lynn who has a favorable salary against an inconsistent offensive club. You know what you're going to get out of Lynn and that's generally a solid six innings with a chance at a victory.
David Peterson, NYM (DK $7,000)
The Rockies have shown to be a struggling offense away from Coors Field and Peterson has flashed some good outings this season eclipsing 20 DK points three times, including a 34.5 point total on April 14 against the Phillies.
Matt Shoemaker, MIN (DK $5,800)
The only attractive facets of Shoemaker are his salary and the matchup in front of him. The Orioles' lineups are one that can be handled and at just $5,800 Shoemaker brings great value as an SP2 option.
Also consider...
John Means, BAL (DK $10,200)
Teams to Target
Chicago White Sox
Tim Anderson - Adam Eaton - Jose Abreu - Yoan Moncada
Cleveland Indians
Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,600)
- James McCann, NYM (DK $3,300)
First Base
- Eric Hosmer, SD (DK $4,300)
- Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,600)
Second Base
- Jed Lowrie, OAK (DK $4,100)
- Jonathan Schoop, DET (DK $3,300)
Third Base
- Matt Chapman, OAK (DK $4,900)
- Jonathan Villar, NYM (DK $3,400)
Shortstop
- Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $6,200)
- Niko Goodrum, DET (DK $4,000)
Outfield
- Jared Kelenic, SEA (DK $3,700)
- Cedric Mullins, BAL (DK $4,100)
- Mitch Haniger, SEA (DK $4,600)
- Ramon Laureano, OAK (DK $5,600)