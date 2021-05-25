MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, May 25

Weather

All games are in-play.

Pitchers

Max Scherzer, WAS (DK $10,700)

Of late Max has been rolling with at least 27.9 DK points in three of his last four starts (the others in which he poster 21). Max at home against the Reds feels like a spot in which ownership will be low.

Aaron Civale, CLE (DK $8,300)

Civale has faced the Tigers twice this season, earlier in the year and dominated them both times. The Cleveland righty has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his last three starts and the Tigers have a 26 percent strikeout rate over the past two weeks.

Jose Berrios, MIN (DK $9,000)

Berrios has had an up and down season but had a good outing his last time out against the Angels going five innings and striking out seven. The Orioles are susceptible to strikeouts and Berrios has the ability to post high strikeout numbers posting seven or more strikeouts in four starts this season.

Kevin Gausman, SF (DK $7,200)

Over the past four weeks, the Diamondbacks have just a .279 wOBA and .143 ISO. Gausman has surpassed the 31 DK point mark in each of his last two starts and done so three times this season. In fact, Gausman has compiled at least 20 DK points in every start this season. The Diamondbacks have a 26 percent K rate over the last two weeks making Gausman a more than solid SP2 option.

Also consider...

Joe Musgrove, SD (DK $9,500)

Jacob deGrom, NYM (DK $11,800)

Charlie Morton, ATL (DK $7,900)

Teams to Target

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Austin Riley

Oakland Athletics

Seth Brown - Ramon Laureano - Matt Olson - Matt Chapman

Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani - Anthony Rendon - Jared Walsh - Justin Upton

Minnesota Twins

Luis Arraez - Josh Donaldson - Jorge Polanco - Nelson Cruz

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Salvador Perez, KC (DK $4,300)

Yadier Molina, STL (DK $4,000)

Mike Zunino, TB (DK $3,700)

First Base

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $4,900)

Miguel Sano, MIN (DK $4,300)

Josh Bell, WAS (DK $4,200)

Second Base

Brandon Lowe, TB (DK $5,100)

Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $4,900)

David Fletcher, LAA (DK $4,400)

Third Base

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,700)

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $4,800)

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $4,300)

Shortstop

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $6,200)

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $5,100)

Brandon Crawford, SF (DK $4,100)

Outfield